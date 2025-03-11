Edit ImageCropNational Park Service (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagepark rangernational park logojoshua treesunsetpersonnaturelogopublic domainPark ranger in uniform with NPS arrowhead near a Joshua treeThe NPS arrowhead on a park ranger's uniform is in full-focus with a sunset and Joshua tree out-of-focus in the background. Frank. 