Edit Mockupploypalyn6SaveSaveEdit Mockuptapetape psdwashi tapetorn paper mockuptape mockuptorn paperadhesive tapetape paperOrange ripped washi tape mockup psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 2812 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 2812 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarPaper washi tape mockup element, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8568297/paper-washi-tape-mockup-element-customizable-designView licenseBlue ripped washi tape mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8716329/blue-ripped-washi-tape-mockup-psdView licenseWashi tape mockup, colorful holographic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7532235/washi-tape-mockup-colorful-holographic-designView licenseGreen ripped washi tape mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710710/green-ripped-washi-tape-mockup-psdView licenseWashi tape png mockup element, leaf pattern transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239959/washi-tape-png-mockup-element-leaf-pattern-transparent-backgroundView licenseBrown washi tape collage element imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714918/brown-washi-tape-collage-element-imageView licenseWashi tape mockup png element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614820/washi-tape-mockup-png-element-editable-designView licenseWashi tape mockup, realistic stationery psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7625449/washi-tape-mockup-realistic-stationery-psdView licenseGreen washi tape mockup element, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627269/green-washi-tape-mockup-element-customizable-designView licenseWashi tape png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714919/washi-tape-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseWashi tape png mockup element, Memphis design transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9256018/washi-tape-png-mockup-element-memphis-design-transparent-backgroundView licenseTape mockup, motivational stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4119530/tape-mockup-motivational-stationery-design-psdView licenseWashi tape mockup element, realistic stationeryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7605012/washi-tape-mockup-element-realistic-stationeryView licenseWashi tape mockup, colorful holographic design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7515843/psd-paper-texture-sticker-gradientView licenseWashi tape png mockup element, abstract pattern transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231336/washi-tape-png-mockup-element-abstract-pattern-transparent-backgroundView licenseWashi tape mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720923/washi-tape-mockup-psdView licenseWashi tape mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14483016/washi-tape-mockup-editable-designView licenseTape mockup, neon purple stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4195056/tape-mockup-neon-purple-stationery-design-psdView licenseWashi tape png mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14483445/washi-tape-png-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseTape mockup, motivational stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4122483/tape-mockup-motivational-stationery-design-psdView licenseWashi tape png mockup element, vintage butterfly transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238522/washi-tape-png-mockup-element-vintage-butterfly-transparent-backgroundView licenseBlue washi tape collage element imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8716326/blue-washi-tape-collage-element-imageView licenseBlue washi tape mockup element, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8715940/blue-washi-tape-mockup-element-customizable-designView licenseWashi tape mockup, smiling face kidcore design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7575455/psd-paper-texture-sticker-tapeView licenseRed washi tape mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8715955/red-washi-tape-mockup-editable-designView licenseGreen washi tape collage element imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710629/green-washi-tape-collage-element-imageView licenseCheckered washi tape mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8568081/checkered-washi-tape-mockup-editable-designView licenseTape mockup, Japanese wave stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4292224/tape-mockup-japanese-wave-stationery-design-psdView licenseWashi tape png mockup element, white pattern transparent background, Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9256075/png-customizable-cut-out-design-elementView licenseTape mockup, motivational stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4121727/tape-mockup-motivational-stationery-design-psdView licenseWashi tape png mockup element, floral pattern transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239957/washi-tape-png-mockup-element-floral-pattern-transparent-backgroundView licenseA torn piece of brown masking tape, crumpled and textured. Ripped brown paper masking tape with rustic vintage feel. Perfect…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16359522/image-background-png-transparentView licenseWashi tape png mockup element, floral pattern transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238723/washi-tape-png-mockup-element-floral-pattern-transparent-backgroundView licenseTape mockup, black and white stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4116325/photo-psd-tape-washi-gridView licenseWashi tape png mockup element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232460/washi-tape-png-mockup-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseColorful patterned washi tape mockup, stationery psd sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3963175/photo-psd-tape-washi-abstractView licenseWashi tape mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14481698/washi-tape-mockup-editable-designView licenseColorful patterned washi tape mockup, stationery psd sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970637/photo-psd-tape-washi-abstractView licenseNote paper mockup, washi tapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7570430/note-paper-mockup-washi-tapeView licenseTape mockup, William Morris pattern stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4292499/photo-psd-tape-leaf-washiView license