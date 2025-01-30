Edit Mockupploypalyn7SaveSaveEdit Mockuptorn paper mockupmasking tapepaper tapewashi tapewashi tape coloredpaper rippedrippedwrinkled tapeBlue ripped washi tape mockup psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 2813 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 2813 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarBlue washi tape mockup element, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8715940/blue-washi-tape-mockup-element-customizable-designView licenseBlue washi tape collage element imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8716326/blue-washi-tape-collage-element-imageView licenseGreen washi tape mockup element, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627269/green-washi-tape-mockup-element-customizable-designView licenseOrange ripped washi tape mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714920/orange-ripped-washi-tape-mockup-psdView licensePaper washi tape mockup element, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8568297/paper-washi-tape-mockup-element-customizable-designView licenseGreen ripped washi tape mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710710/green-ripped-washi-tape-mockup-psdView licenseRed washi tape mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8715955/red-washi-tape-mockup-editable-designView licenseWashi tape png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8716327/washi-tape-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseCheckered washi tape mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8568081/checkered-washi-tape-mockup-editable-designView licenseTape mockup, motivational stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4122467/tape-mockup-motivational-stationery-design-psdView licensePink washi tape mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627160/pink-washi-tape-mockup-editable-designView licenseWashi tape mockup, realistic stationery psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7625449/washi-tape-mockup-realistic-stationery-psdView licenseWashi tape mockup, colorful holographic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7532235/washi-tape-mockup-colorful-holographic-designView licenseGreen washi tape collage element imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710629/green-washi-tape-collage-element-imageView licenseOutdoor adventure poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559151/outdoor-adventure-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBrown washi tape collage element imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714918/brown-washi-tape-collage-element-imageView licenseWashi tape mockup element, realistic stationeryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7605012/washi-tape-mockup-element-realistic-stationeryView licenseColorful patterned washi tape mockup, stationery psd sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3963175/photo-psd-tape-washi-abstractView licenseAutumn aesthetic paper collage mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9125193/autumn-aesthetic-paper-collage-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseColorful patterned washi tape mockup, stationery psd sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970637/photo-psd-tape-washi-abstractView licenseAutumn paper collage mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9125202/autumn-paper-collage-mockup-editable-designView licenseWashi tape mockup, colorful holographic design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7515843/psd-paper-texture-sticker-gradientView licenseNew items poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12956014/new-items-poster-templateView licenseTape mockup, motivational stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4123258/tape-mockup-motivational-stationery-design-psdView licenseBaking for beginners poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596639/baking-for-beginners-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTape mockup, motivational stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4122483/tape-mockup-motivational-stationery-design-psdView licenseFlower frame background, paper craft illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236584/flower-frame-background-paper-craft-illustration-editable-designView licenseWashi tape mockup, smiling face kidcore design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7575455/psd-paper-texture-sticker-tapeView licenseColorful monstera houseplant paper craft illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12237625/colorful-monstera-houseplant-paper-craft-illustration-editable-designView licensePaper note mockup with washi tape psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701706/paper-note-mockup-with-washi-tape-psdView licenseOutdoor adventure Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10664353/outdoor-adventureView licenseTape mockup, motivational stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4119530/tape-mockup-motivational-stationery-design-psdView licenseWashi tape mockup, realistic stationeryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7605019/washi-tape-mockup-realistic-stationeryView licenseWashi tape png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714919/washi-tape-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseOutdoor adventure Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559161/outdoor-adventure-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTape mockup, motivational stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4121727/tape-mockup-motivational-stationery-design-psdView licenseOutdoor adventure blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559165/outdoor-adventure-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWashi tape png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710637/washi-tape-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseAutumn aesthetic paper collage mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9074735/autumn-aesthetic-paper-collage-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseTape mockup, motivational stationery design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4123254/tape-mockup-motivational-stationery-design-psdView license