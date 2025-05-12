Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecutehandstickerpersonblackdesignillustrationdrawingHand holding gesture, drawing clipart psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarCute line art doodle set in black and white, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11762666/cute-line-art-doodle-set-black-and-white-editable-designView licenseHand holding gesture, drawing clipart psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717820/hand-holding-gesture-drawing-clipart-psdView licenseCute line art doodle set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763841/cute-line-art-doodle-set-editable-designView licenseHand holding gesture drawing designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717822/hand-holding-gesture-drawing-designView licenseCute line art doodle set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763903/cute-line-art-doodle-set-editable-designView licenseHand holding gesture drawing designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717745/hand-holding-gesture-drawing-designView licenseCute line art doodle set in black and white, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11762633/cute-line-art-doodle-set-black-and-white-editable-designView licenseHand png holding gesture sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717788/png-sticker-handView licenseCute line art doodle set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763837/cute-line-art-doodle-set-editable-designView licenseHand png holding gesture sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717790/png-sticker-handView licenseWedding party sticker set, editable aesthetic painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8823282/wedding-party-sticker-set-editable-aesthetic-painting-remixView licenseRaised hand drawing, human rights clipart psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723272/raised-hand-drawing-human-rights-clipart-psdView licenseWedding celebration sticker set, editable aesthetic painting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821488/wedding-celebration-sticker-set-editable-aesthetic-painting-remixView licenseHuman rights, raised hand clipart psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723268/human-rights-raised-hand-clipart-psdView licenseHand sign illustration, love & peace editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10860749/hand-sign-illustration-love-peace-editable-designView licenseHand raising beer glass, party collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717771/psd-sticker-celebration-handView licenseHand gesture illustration, diversity editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10853664/hand-gesture-illustration-diversity-editable-designView licenseHand raising beer glass, party collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717756/psd-sticker-celebration-handView licenseHand gesture desktop wallpaper illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10861958/hand-gesture-desktop-wallpaper-illustration-editable-designView licenseHuman rights, raised hand drawinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723273/human-rights-raised-hand-drawingView licenseHand sign pattern, black & white editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10853783/hand-sign-pattern-black-white-editable-designView licenseRaised hand, human rights drawing designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723265/raised-hand-human-rights-drawing-designView licenseVintage hand sign, gesture illustration set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774714/vintage-hand-sign-gesture-illustration-set-editable-designView licenseRaised tanned hand gesture, 3D rendering graphic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8641093/psd-sticker-hand-illustrationView licenseCute line art doodle set in black and white, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11762732/cute-line-art-doodle-set-black-and-white-editable-designView licenseRaised tanned hand gesture, 3D rendering graphic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686429/psd-sticker-hand-illustrationView licenseGesture desktop wallpaper, cute hand editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10854027/gesture-desktop-wallpaper-cute-hand-editable-designView licenseRaised tanned hand gesture, 3D rendering graphic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8482230/psd-sticker-hand-illustrationView licenseCreative business, chalk doodle set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724887/creative-business-chalk-doodle-set-editable-designView licenseRaised tanned hand gesture, 3D rendering graphic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682570/psd-sticker-hand-illustrationView licenseMigraine solutions poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14055719/migraine-solutions-poster-templateView licenseRaised tanned hand gesture, 3D rendering graphic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481338/psd-sticker-hand-illustrationView licenseHand sign iPhone wallpaper illustration, cute gesture editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11049931/hand-sign-iphone-wallpaper-illustration-cute-gesture-editable-designView licenseHand raising champagne glass, party collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766250/psd-new-year-sticker-celebrationView licenseHand sign pattern iPhone wallpaper illustration, empowerment editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10861246/hand-sign-pattern-iphone-wallpaper-illustration-empowerment-editable-designView licenseHand raising champagne glass, party collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766178/psd-new-year-sticker-celebrationView licenseHand gesture iPhone wallpaper, simple art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10853873/hand-gesture-iphone-wallpaper-simple-art-editable-designView licenseHand holding gesture, drawing clipart psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717750/hand-holding-gesture-drawing-clipart-psdView licenseEditable hand gesture sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982399/editable-hand-gesture-setView licenseRaised hand png human rights sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723262/png-sticker-handView license