Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageclimate changeclimate activistprotestclimate protestclimate change awarenessdayslibertyclimateStatue of Liberty with smoky flame and protest text 'Stop Climate Crime', demonstration in Bonn, a few days before 2017 United Nations Climate Change Conference.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 900 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5184 x 3888 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarProtect the environment, woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907773/protect-the-environment-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView licenseDiverse activists demand climate action.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17288728/diverse-activists-demand-climate-actionView licenseRecycle environment protest, woman holding megaphone remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928114/recycle-environment-protest-woman-holding-megaphone-remix-editable-designView licenseGroup of angry activists is protestinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/525645/premium-photo-image-activists-peace-movement-africanView licenseRecycle environment protest, woman holding megaphone remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11936149/recycle-environment-protest-woman-holding-megaphone-remix-editable-designView licenseGroup of angry activists is protestinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/525637/premium-photo-image-activists-african-descentView licenseRecycle environment protest, woman holding megaphone remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928035/recycle-environment-protest-woman-holding-megaphone-remix-editable-designView licenseGroup of angry activists is protestinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/525651/premium-photo-image-protest-justice-activistsView licenseRecycle environment protest, woman holding megaphone remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11936261/recycle-environment-protest-woman-holding-megaphone-remix-editable-designView licenseGroup of angry activists is protestinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/525636/premium-photo-image-activists-african-descentView licenseRecycle environment protest, woman holding megaphone remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913546/recycle-environment-protest-woman-holding-megaphone-remix-editable-designView licenseGroup of activist showing blank boardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/525701/protesters-placards-and-postersView licenseRecycle environment protest, woman holding megaphone remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916720/recycle-environment-protest-woman-holding-megaphone-remix-editable-designView licenseGroup of activist showing blank boardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/525730/premium-photo-image-activists-animal-rights-blankView licenseProtect our oceans, environmental protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907586/protect-our-oceans-environmental-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseGroup of angry activists is protestinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/525618/premium-photo-image-protest-police-brutality-activists-africanView licenseProtect the environment, woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907769/protect-the-environment-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView licenseWoman with megaphone in diverse group of people holding protest signs. Group of various ethnicity people united in protest.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15730036/photo-image-paper-people-manView licenseProtect our oceans, environmental protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908045/protect-our-oceans-environmental-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseGroup of activist showing blank boardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/525764/premium-photo-image-activists-animal-rights-blankView licenseProtect our oceans, environmental protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908042/protect-our-oceans-environmental-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseGroup of activists are protestinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/525792/premium-photo-image-activists-african-descentView licenseWorld environment day story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348930/world-environment-day-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseGroup of activists are protestinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/525802/premium-photo-image-activists-african-descentView licenseWorld environment day Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348926/world-environment-day-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseGroup of activists are protestinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/525790/premium-psd-women-politics-activists-africanView licenseRecycle environment protest, woman holding megaphone remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11935419/recycle-environment-protest-woman-holding-megaphone-remix-editable-designView licenseGroup of activists are protestinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/525833/premium-photo-image-activists-african-descentView licenseRecycle environment protest, woman holding megaphone remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11935406/recycle-environment-protest-woman-holding-megaphone-remix-editable-designView licenseGroup of activists are protestinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/525788/premium-photo-image-activists-african-descentView licenseProtect our oceans, environmental protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907565/protect-our-oceans-environmental-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseGroup of activist showing blank boardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/525771/people-protesting-for-rightsView licenseWorld environment day blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348971/world-environment-day-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseGroup of women showing UK flag and blank boardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/525614/premium-photo-image-activists-african-descentView licenseAction now, environment activism collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944557/action-now-environment-activism-collage-art-editable-designView licenseGroup of activists are protestinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/525782/premium-photo-image-activists-african-descentView licenseAction now, environment activism collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944181/action-now-environment-activism-collage-art-editable-designView licenseBrits don't panic, we preparehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2330805/premium-photo-image-activists-aggressive-angryView licenseAction now, environment activism collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944084/action-now-environment-activism-collage-art-editable-designView licenseBrits don't panic, we preparehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2330178/premium-photo-image-britain-activists-aggressiveView license