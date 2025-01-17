rawpixel
Resembling looming rain clouds on a stormy day, dark lanes of dust crisscross the giant elliptical galaxy Centaurus A.…
Stellar magazine cover template
This NASA Hubble Space Telescope view of the nearby barred spiral galaxy NGC 1672 unveils details in the galaxy’s star…
Universe quote Facebook story template
A Hubble Space Telescope image of the R136 super star cluster, near the center of the 30 Doradus Nebula, also known as the…
Planetarium exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope has imaged a wild creature of the dark — a coiled galaxy with an eye-like object at its…
Aesthetic moon galaxy background, black design
Butterfly Emerges from Stellar Demise in Planetary Nebula NGC 6302 The Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3), a new camera aboard…
Editable cosmic phenomena design element set
The star cluster Pismis 24 lies in the core of the large emission nebula NGC 6357 that extends one degree on the sky in the…
Space stars night Instagram post template
NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope and NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope joined forces to create this striking composite image of…
Outer space moon astronomy remix, editable design
Although there are no seasons in space, this cosmic vista invokes thoughts of a frosty winter landscape. It is, in fact, a…
Shooting star light space astronomy remix, editable design
This image taken by NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope reveals the stellar nursery W40 (also known as Sh2-64) in infrared light.…
Mirage
Like dust bunnies that lurk in corners and under beds, surprisingly complex loops and blobs of cosmic dust lie hidden in the…
Aesthetic moon galaxy background, black design
The Whirlpool Galaxy (Spiral Galaxy M51, NGC 5194), a classic spiral galaxy located in the Canes Venatici constellation, and…
Fluid Neon
To celebrate its 22nd anniversary in orbit, the Hubble Space Telescope released a dramatic new image of the star-forming…
Space week poster template, editable text and design
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has revisited the famous Pillars of Creation, originally photographed in 1995, revealing a…
Thinking of you poster template, editable text and design
HST Orion nebula image composited with a Spitzer image for something a little different.
Inspirational universe quote mobile wallpaper template
Galaxy image on white
Saturn planet outer space astronomy remix, editable design
NGC 602 and N90 as seen by Hubble Space Telescope
Saturn planet outer space astronomy remix, editable design
NGC 6752 globular cluster by en:Hubble Space Telescope; 3.5′ view
Planetarium exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Galaxy image graphic psd
Dreamy woman on cloud background
From the source site, courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech: Generations of stars can be seen in this new infrared portrait from…
Swimming dolphins, galaxy aesthetic editable remix
LH 95 stellar nursery in the Large Magellanic Cloud
Astronauts taking picture background, outer space aesthetic
The spiral galaxy Messier 81 is tilted at an oblique angle on to our line of sight, giving a "birds-eye view" of the spiral…
