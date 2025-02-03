Three Polar bears approach the starboard bow of the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Honolulu (SSN 718) while surfaced 280 miles from the North Pole. Sighted by a lookout from the bridge (sail) of the submarine, the bears investigated the boat for almost 2 hours before leaving. Commanded by Cmdr. Charles Harris, USS Honolulu while conducting otherwise classified operations in the Arctic, collected scientific data and water samples for U.S. and Canadian Universities as part of an agreement with the Arctic Submarine Laboratory (ASL) and the National Science Foundation (NSF). USS Honolulu was the 24th Los Angeles-class submarine, and the first original design in her class to visit the North Pole region. Honolulu was assigned to Commander Submarine Pacific, Submarine Squadron Three, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons