Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimal skullpaleontologymonkey skullanimal skeletonskeletonhistorymonkeybonesLagothrix lagotricha humb. Common Woolly Monkey. Male. The biggest monkey of America. Skull, neck vertebrae and shoulders. 