Monographia of the cathedral of Chartres, Chrome lithography of the stained glass window: The life of Jesus, Paris, Imprimerie impériale, 1867 - Complete window, Original size 12605 x 30236 px. Retouched and combinded from 5 single sheets (1:6), this window has a height of more than 10 meter 