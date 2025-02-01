Edit ImageCrop58SaveSaveEdit Imagemedieval artmedievalstarsvintage black and whitemedieval engraving illustrationflammarionstar medievalpublic domain medievalThe Flammarion engraving is a wood engraving by an unknown artist that first appeared in Camille Flammarion's L'atmosphère: météorologie populaire (1888). The image depicts a man crawling under the edge of the sky, depicted as if it were a solid hemisphere, to look at the mysterious Empyrean beyond. 