Edit ImageCrop197SaveSaveEdit Imagenatureworld war 2warvintagepublic domainatomic bombnuclearwar public domainAtomic bombing of Nagasaki on August 9, 1945.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1004 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3245 x 3877 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWar poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21288641/war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseWar, vintage photography template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21790298/war-vintage-photography-template-designView licensePositive & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630172/positive-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseNuclear weapons Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14905748/nuclear-weapons-instagram-story-templateView licenseNuclear weapons Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706825/nuclear-weapons-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePositive & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14696982/positive-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630200/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14697511/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseNo more nuclear weapons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514359/more-nuclear-weapons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseK-25 Control Board 1945 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733396/k-25-control-board-1945-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514329/more-nuclear-weapons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBattered religious figures stand watch on a hill above a tattered valley. Nagasaki, Japan. September 24, 1945, 6 weeks after…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717984/photo-image-vintage-mountain-historyFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514328/more-nuclear-weapons-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePoetry quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14698362/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseNo more nuclear weapons Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706826/more-nuclear-weapons-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseArtificial limbs: Amputeehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11382501/artificial-limbs-amputeeFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseA-Bomb. LB (Little Boy) unit on trailer cradle in pit on Tinian island, before being loaded into Enola Gay's bomb bay. [Note…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717972/photo-image-vintage-hand-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631454/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14697892/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseThanks for serving Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640984/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView licenseFireball of the May 21, 1956 test detonation over Bikini Atoll. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3322413/free-photo-image-explosion-nuclear-bomb-beachFree Image from public domain licenseDNA nanotechnology ads Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789153/dna-nanotechnology-ads-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNagasaki, Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14262409/nagasaki-japanFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseB-24 Liberator Through flak and over the destruction created by preceding waves of bombers, these 15th Air Force B-24s leave…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718092/photo-image-plant-vintage-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseWorld War II poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21443655/world-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseEarly Construction of K-25 Steam Plant 1945 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733531/photo-image-public-domain-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseSay No to war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537750/say-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe "Baker" explosion, part of Operation Crossroads, a nuclear weapon test by the United States military at Bikini Atoll…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717924/photo-image-cloud-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640941/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseCompleted Addition To Boiler Plant Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733406/photo-image-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArtificial intelligence Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769717/artificial-intelligence-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWhite smoke & explosion in Nagasaki. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3322751/free-photo-image-atomic-bomb-nuclearFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630697/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseK-25 Aerial 1945 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733357/k-25-aerial-1945-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseSinking of the Japanese destroyer Yamakaze on 25 June 1942 approximately 110 km southeast of Yokosuku, Japan, photographed…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718080/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-worldFree Image from public domain licenseTech world Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12618507/tech-world-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseAftermath of the British bombing raid of 3 and 4 April 1945 that destroyed the Boelcke-Kaserne (Boelcke Barracks) located in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718488/photo-image-rose-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license