Edit ImageCrop17SaveSaveEdit Imagecrownjewelryincagold crownvirgin marygoldcolombiacathedralThe Crown of the Andes, a votive crown originally made for a larger than life-size statue of the Virgin Mary in the Cathedral of Popayán, Colombia. It contains 450 emeralds, including some that were purportedly taken from the captured Inca Emperor Atahualpa (1497–1533). This photograph is one of the many released by the Metropolitan Museum of Art under a CC-0 license, which has been a boon to free images of 3D works of art.Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons Original public domain image from The Metropolitan Museum of Art. 