rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
United States Capitol, Washington, D.C., east front elevation (image restoration of digital file from color film copy…
Save
Edit Image
old buildingscapitol buildingblack and whiteold archivesparliamentvintage1809-1857america
Independence Day Instagram post template
Independence Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14442990/independence-day-instagram-post-templateView license
The United States Capitol by John Plumbe Jr
The United States Capitol by John Plumbe Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14313547/the-united-states-capitol-john-plumbeFree Image from public domain license
American flag Instagram post template
American flag Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443286/american-flag-instagram-post-templateView license
Elizabeth Bakewell James and her Son, Frank B. James
Elizabeth Bakewell James and her Son, Frank B. James
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028292/elizabeth-bakewell-james-and-her-son-frank-jamesFree Image from public domain license
World War II poster template, editable vintage photography design
World War II poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21443655/world-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Utah State Capitol, USA. Free public domain CC0 image.
Utah State Capitol, USA. Free public domain CC0 image.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6027129/photo-image-public-domain-free-cityFree Image from public domain license
Veterans day, USA poster template
Veterans day, USA poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640634/veterans-day-usa-poster-templateView license
Elizabeth Page Bakewell and her Grandson, Frank B. James
Elizabeth Page Bakewell and her Grandson, Frank B. James
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8027770/elizabeth-page-bakewell-and-her-grandson-frank-jamesFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary festival poster template
D-Day anniversary festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640594/d-day-anniversary-festival-poster-templateView license
One of massive bronze elevator doors opening in Memorial Hall at the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge, executed by the…
One of massive bronze elevator doors opening in Memorial Hall at the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge, executed by the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8071666/photo-image-face-person-woodFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum Instagram post template
Antique museum Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9607910/antique-museum-instagram-post-templateView license
The United States Capitol, Washington, D. C.
The United States Capitol, Washington, D. C.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906423/photo-image-plant-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pinot noir label template
Pinot noir label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14679980/pinot-noir-label-templateView license
Extraordinary stained-glass ceiling inside Louisiana's Old State Capitol Building in Baton Rouge, which dates to 1852 and…
Extraordinary stained-glass ceiling inside Louisiana's Old State Capitol Building in Baton Rouge, which dates to 1852 and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8071179/photo-image-background-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Grenache wine label template
Grenache wine label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14676788/grenache-wine-label-templateView license
Extraordinary stained-glass ceiling inside Louisiana's Old State Capitol Building in Baton Rouge, which dates to 1852 and…
Extraordinary stained-glass ceiling inside Louisiana's Old State Capitol Building in Baton Rouge, which dates to 1852 and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8069481/photo-image-background-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687041/universe-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
U.S. Soldiers with the Virginia National Guard listen to a squad leader briefing after arriving near the Capitol in…
U.S. Soldiers with the Virginia National Guard listen to a squad leader briefing after arriving near the Capitol in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3578650/free-photo-image-america-architecture-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Life s quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Life s quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686016/life-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
1/9 plate daguerreotype in leather case with rosette design, red velvet cushion
1/9 plate daguerreotype in leather case with rosette design, red velvet cushion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7489419/19-plate-daguerreotype-leather-case-with-rosette-design-red-velvet-cushionFree Image from public domain license
4th of July Instagram post template
4th of July Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692872/4th-july-instagram-post-templateView license
1/4 plate daguerreotype in leather case and burgundy velvet cushion
1/4 plate daguerreotype in leather case and burgundy velvet cushion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7489409/14-plate-daguerreotype-leather-case-and-burgundy-velvet-cushionFree Image from public domain license
Vision & future quote Instagram post template
Vision & future quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632718/vision-future-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
1/6 plate daguerreotype in leather case with birds and grapes design and green velvet cushion
1/6 plate daguerreotype in leather case with birds and grapes design and green velvet cushion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7489443/photo-image-birds-person-artFree Image from public domain license
New York exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography design
New York exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21429343/new-york-exhibition-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
1/6 plate daguerreotype in leather case with floral design and burgundy cushion
1/6 plate daguerreotype in leather case with floral design and burgundy cushion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7489327/16-plate-daguerreotype-leather-case-with-floral-design-and-burgundy-cushionFree Image from public domain license
Law school Instagram post template
Law school Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206514/law-school-instagram-post-templateView license
1/2 plate daguerreotype in leather case with rose design and red velvet cushion
1/2 plate daguerreotype in leather case with rose design and red velvet cushion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7489437/12-plate-daguerreotype-leather-case-with-rose-design-and-red-velvet-cushionFree Image from public domain license
Tea house logo template, editable business branding design
Tea house logo template, editable business branding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14723170/tea-house-logo-template-editable-business-branding-designView license
1/2 plate daguerreotype in leather case and burgundy velvet cushion
1/2 plate daguerreotype in leather case and burgundy velvet cushion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7489359/12-plate-daguerreotype-leather-case-and-burgundy-velvet-cushionFree Image from public domain license
Community Remix
Community Remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662315/community-remixView license
1/2 plate daguerreotype in leather case with lyre and floral design and red velvet cushion
1/2 plate daguerreotype in leather case with lyre and floral design and red velvet cushion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7489377/photo-image-person-art-designFree Image from public domain license
Community Remix
Community Remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672264/community-remixView license
1/4 plate daguerreotype in leather case with rose and floral design and red velvet cushion
1/4 plate daguerreotype in leather case with rose and floral design and red velvet cushion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7489460/photo-image-rose-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Independence day Instagram post template
Independence day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692914/independence-day-instagram-post-templateView license
1/6 plate daguerreotype in leather case with dark burgundy velvet cushion
1/6 plate daguerreotype in leather case with dark burgundy velvet cushion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7430994/16-plate-daguerreotype-leather-case-with-dark-burgundy-velvet-cushionFree Image from public domain license
Vote election campaign blog banner template
Vote election campaign blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786860/vote-election-campaign-blog-banner-templateView license
Spiral staircase at Louisiana's Old State Capitol Building in Baton Rouge, which dates to 1852 and served as the seat of…
Spiral staircase at Louisiana's Old State Capitol Building in Baton Rouge, which dates to 1852 and served as the seat of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8067516/photo-image-pattern-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Pinot noir label template, editable design
Pinot noir label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14533900/pinot-noir-label-template-editable-designView license
Wisconsin state capitol. Original public domain image from Flickr
Wisconsin state capitol. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3578440/free-photo-image-architecture-beautiful-buildingFree Image from public domain license