on May 28, 1906, about six weeks after the 1906 San Francisco earthquake and fire. It was taken from a camera suspended on a kite, perhaps 1,000 feet above the city. It is one of the most well-known photographs of George R. Lawrence (see biography for more information about the technique used). The tower of the Ferry Building can be seen at the bay end of Market Street, which can be clearly seen all the way to the foothills of Twin Peaks. The water in the foreground is San Francisco Bay, with the Golden Gate to the right, rear. Note the absence of the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, which had yet to be constructed. Source information can be found on the description page of the original image. This is a version edited for the Featured Picture Candidates page.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons