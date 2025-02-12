rawpixel
Aerial bombing of Barcelona, 17 March 1938, by the Italian air force.
Aftermath of the British bombing raid of 3 and 4 April 1945 that destroyed the Boelcke-Kaserne (Boelcke Barracks) located in…
Nazi railroad yards at Siena are knocked out. On the alternate line from Pisa and Florence south to Rome, the Siena yards…
"Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. A small boat rescues a seaman from the 31,800 ton USS West Virginia (BB-48), which is burning in the…
U.S. Army soldiers on Bougainville (one of the Solomon Islands) in World War II. Japanese forces tried infiltrating the U.S.…
Atomic bombing of Nagasaki on August 9, 1945.
B-24 Liberator Through flak and over the destruction created by preceding waves of bombers, these 15th Air Force B-24s leave…
A-Bomb. LB (Little Boy) unit on trailer cradle in pit on Tinian island, before being loaded into Enola Gay's bomb bay. [Note…
Capt. Lowell H. Smith and Lt. John P. Richter performing the first aerial refueling on 27 June 1923. The DH-4B biplane…
Arizona (BB39) port bow, before being modernized at Norfolk Naval Shipyard between May 1929 and January 1930
Sinking of the Japanese destroyer Yamakaze on 25 June 1942 approximately 110 km southeast of Yokosuku, Japan, photographed…
The USS Arizona (BB-39) burning after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, 7 December 1941. USS Arizona sunk at en:Pearl…
U.S. Army Air Forces. Regional Hospital, Pyote Army Air Field, Texas: Aerial view
"USS Bunker Hill (CV-17) hit by two Kamikazes in 30 seconds on 11 May 1945 off Kyushu. Dead-372. Wounded-264., 1943 - 1958"…
U.S. Army Air Force Hospital, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tucson, Arizona: Aerial view
Battered religious figures stand watch on a hill above a tattered valley. Nagasaki, Japan. September 24, 1945, 6 weeks after…
U.S. Army Air Forces General Hospital No. 21, Mirecourt France, and Bou Hanifia, Algeria: Aerial view
Servicing an A-20 bomber, Langley Field, Va.
U.S. Army Air Forces. Base Hospital, Hunter Field, Savannah, Ga: Aerial view
U.S. Army Air Forces. Regional Hospital, Pyote Army Air Field, Texas: Aerial view
