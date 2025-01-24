Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imageegyptsphinxold photogizavintagevintage black and white public domainlebanonvintage egyptThe Great Sphinx of Giza, partially excavated, with two pyramids in background. Albumen print.Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons 