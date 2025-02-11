Edit ImageCrop18SaveSaveEdit Imagenasaapollo 11spacemoon landingmoonfootprintmoon footprintsapollo moon landingApollo 11 Lunar Module Pilot Buzz Aldrin's bootprint. Aldrin photographed this bootprint about an hour into their lunar extra-vehicular activity on July 20, 1969, as part of investigations into the soil mechanics of the lunar surface. 