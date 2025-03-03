Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagerussell leecaliforniadamunder constructionconstructiondam constructionbuildingpublic domainShasta Dam under construction, California.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 896 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6022 x 4498 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHydropower explained Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428381/hydropower-explained-facebook-post-templateView licenseShasta dam under construction, Californiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503215/shasta-dam-under-construction-californiaFree Image from public domain licenseWater energy Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428356/water-energy-facebook-post-templateView licenseShasta dam under construction, Californiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503370/shasta-dam-under-construction-californiaFree Image from public domain licensebusiness quotes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820782/business-quotes-instagram-post-templateView licenseShasta dam under construction, Californiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503138/shasta-dam-under-construction-californiaFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction site Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12655608/construction-site-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseCentral tower from which cable buckets carry materials used in the construction of Shasta dam, Californiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503149/photo-image-construction-sky-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseCars quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632719/cars-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseShasta dam under construction, Californiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508082/shasta-dam-under-construction-californiaFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12102178/construction-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShasta dam under construction, Californiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503255/shasta-dam-under-construction-californiaFree Image from public domain licenseCar quotes Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729435/car-quotes-instagram-story-templateView licenseShasta dam under construction, Californiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503103/shasta-dam-under-construction-californiaFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction service blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12102169/construction-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseManhattan Bridge, made March 23rd, 1909. Marine terminal at Main and Plymouth Streets in foreground; bridge under…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717875/photo-image-background-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11557914/construction-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detail of Shasta Dam under construction. Shasta County, California] by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12145827/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCar s quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631842/car-quote-blog-banner-templateView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Shasta Dam, Shasta County, California. Dam under construction showing the forms for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12151169/image-art-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction ahead poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395136/construction-ahead-poster-templateView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Shasta Dam under construction, looking down the river, Shasta County, California] by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12171923/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction service Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12102206/construction-service-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseShasta Dam under construction. Shasta County, California by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109215/image-art-pattern-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12655438/construction-services-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseShasta Dam under construction. Shasta County, California by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107850/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseUnder maintenance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874001/under-maintenance-poster-templateView license[Untitled photo, possibly related Shasta Dam under construction. Shasta County, California] by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12152081/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12655828/construction-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseShasta Dam, Shasta County, California. Dam under construction showing the forms for concrete by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12144209/image-art-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction safety first Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12655753/construction-safety-first-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseShasta Dam, Shasta County, California. The dam under construction, showing the wooden forms for concrete by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12151329/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059666/construction-instagram-post-templateView licenseLooking up face of Shasta Dam, under construction. Shasta County, California by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12152127/image-face-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome to LA Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749624/welcome-instagram-post-templateView licenseShasta Dam under construction. Shasta County, California by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12151357/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain licenseContemporary buildings blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063871/contemporary-buildings-blog-banner-templateView licenseShasta Dam, Shasta County, California. Dam under construction showing penstock, a pipe which carries water to the generators…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12152132/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain licenseOil & gas industry Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486827/oil-gas-industry-instagram-post-templateView licenseShasta Dam, Shasta County, California. One side of the dam under construction by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12151076/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain license