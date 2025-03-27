Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagetibettemperacottonorientalepublic domainredphotocc0Manjuvajramandala with 43 deities, from Tibet. Tempera on cotton. Measures 71 by 85 centimetres (28 in × 33 in). Held at the Museo d'Arte Orientale.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1009 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8384 x 9970 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHistory course Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614289/history-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTakkiraja (16th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139622/takkiraja-16th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseGround coffee label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747984/ground-coffee-label-templateView licenseSarasvati (ca. 1500) by Chinese and Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137686/sarasvati-ca-1500-chinese-and-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseBlack history Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614290/black-history-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVajrayogini as Naro Dakini (18th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139799/vajrayogini-naro-dakini-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseFabric mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816380/fabric-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseRaktayamari and Vajravetali (early 14th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139548/raktayamari-and-vajravetali-early-14th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseFunny cat quote Instagram post template, cute hand drawn editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18991003/funny-cat-quote-instagram-post-template-cute-hand-drawn-editable-designView licenseFour Seated Mastershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9679937/four-seated-mastersFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14775507/spring-sale-poster-templateView licenseSix-Armed Mahakala with Retinue and Monastic Lineage (15th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139573/six-armed-mahakala-with-retinue-and-monastic-lineage-15th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseDragons in dreamland fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663816/dragons-dreamland-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePehar (Worldly Protector Deity) (17th century). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660967/image-clouds-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14775502/spring-sale-instagram-story-templateView licenseMandala of Achala Chandamaharoshana (16th century) by Nepalesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139615/mandala-achala-chandamaharoshana-16th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14775508/spring-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseHindu Goddesses (ca. 1800) by Nepalesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139920/hindu-goddesses-ca-1800-nepaleseFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408750/spring-sale-blog-banner-templateView licensePortraits of Two Lineage Masters of the Kagyu Order: Phagmo Drupa (1110–1170) and Tashipel (1142–1210)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707152/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLeg Ladakh Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443275/leg-ladakh-instagram-post-templateView licenseVajrabhairava with Vajravetali (18th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139798/vajrabhairava-with-vajravetali-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseBoho decor blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408646/boho-decor-blog-banner-templateView licenseProtector Deity Begtse (18th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139788/protector-deity-begtse-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseBathroom towel editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12916609/bathroom-towel-editable-mockup-elementView licenseDancing Devils of Yare Mask from Venezuelahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717946/dancing-devils-yare-mask-from-venezuelaFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays social story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15787876/happy-holidays-social-story-templateView licenseVajradhara, Nairatmya, and Mahasiddhas Virupa and Kanhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9679927/vajradhara-nairatmya-and-mahasiddhas-virupa-and-kanhaFree Image from public domain licenseNew menu Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259373/new-menu-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseProtector Deity Palden Lhamo with Entourage (late 17th century) by Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139756/protector-deity-palden-lhamo-with-entourage-late-17th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseSeasons greetings Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15787897/seasons-greetings-instagram-story-templateView licenseElectric screwdriver clipart illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6290284/image-public-domain-green-illustrationsView licenseArt market poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594014/art-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseElectric screwdriver clipart, collage element illustration psd.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6290418/psd-sticker-public-domain-greenView licenseComposition book planner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13152335/composition-book-planner-template-editable-designView licenseElectric screwdriver clipart, illustration vector.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6290751/vector-sticker-public-domain-greenView licenseBoutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShakyamuni seated on a throne, flanked by 2 Bodhisattvas and surrounded by 8 rows of seated deities and monks; red, gold…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654240/image-vintage-art-goldFree Image from public domain licenseGold vintage frame mobile wallpaper, red textured background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696012/gold-vintage-frame-mobile-wallpaper-red-textured-background-editable-designView licenseGreen Tarahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691228/green-taraFree Image from public domain license