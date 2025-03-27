rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Manjuvajramandala with 43 deities, from Tibet. Tempera on cotton. Measures 71 by 85 centimetres (28 in × 33 in). Held at the…
Save
Edit Image
tibettemperacottonorientalepublic domainredphotocc0
History course Instagram post template, editable text
History course Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614289/history-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Takkiraja (16th century) by Tibetan
Takkiraja (16th century) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139622/takkiraja-16th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Ground coffee label template
Ground coffee label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747984/ground-coffee-label-templateView license
Sarasvati (ca. 1500) by Chinese and Tibetan
Sarasvati (ca. 1500) by Chinese and Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137686/sarasvati-ca-1500-chinese-and-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Black history Instagram post template, editable text
Black history Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614290/black-history-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vajrayogini as Naro Dakini (18th century) by Tibetan
Vajrayogini as Naro Dakini (18th century) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139799/vajrayogini-naro-dakini-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Fabric mockup, editable product design
Fabric mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816380/fabric-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Raktayamari and Vajravetali (early 14th century) by Tibetan
Raktayamari and Vajravetali (early 14th century) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139548/raktayamari-and-vajravetali-early-14th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Funny cat quote Instagram post template, cute hand drawn editable design
Funny cat quote Instagram post template, cute hand drawn editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18991003/funny-cat-quote-instagram-post-template-cute-hand-drawn-editable-designView license
Four Seated Masters
Four Seated Masters
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9679937/four-seated-mastersFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale poster template
Spring sale poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14775507/spring-sale-poster-templateView license
Six-Armed Mahakala with Retinue and Monastic Lineage (15th century) by Tibetan
Six-Armed Mahakala with Retinue and Monastic Lineage (15th century) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139573/six-armed-mahakala-with-retinue-and-monastic-lineage-15th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Dragons in dreamland fantasy remix, editable design
Dragons in dreamland fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663816/dragons-dreamland-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Pehar (Worldly Protector Deity) (17th century). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
Pehar (Worldly Protector Deity) (17th century). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660967/image-clouds-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale Instagram story template
Spring sale Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14775502/spring-sale-instagram-story-templateView license
Mandala of Achala Chandamaharoshana (16th century) by Nepalese
Mandala of Achala Chandamaharoshana (16th century) by Nepalese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139615/mandala-achala-chandamaharoshana-16th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale Instagram post template
Spring sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14775508/spring-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Hindu Goddesses (ca. 1800) by Nepalese
Hindu Goddesses (ca. 1800) by Nepalese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139920/hindu-goddesses-ca-1800-nepaleseFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale blog banner template
Spring sale blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408750/spring-sale-blog-banner-templateView license
Portraits of Two Lineage Masters of the Kagyu Order: Phagmo Drupa (1110–1170) and Tashipel (1142–1210)
Portraits of Two Lineage Masters of the Kagyu Order: Phagmo Drupa (1110–1170) and Tashipel (1142–1210)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707152/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Leg Ladakh Instagram post template
Leg Ladakh Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443275/leg-ladakh-instagram-post-templateView license
Vajrabhairava with Vajravetali (18th century) by Tibetan
Vajrabhairava with Vajravetali (18th century) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139798/vajrabhairava-with-vajravetali-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Boho decor blog banner template
Boho decor blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408646/boho-decor-blog-banner-templateView license
Protector Deity Begtse (18th century) by Tibetan
Protector Deity Begtse (18th century) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139788/protector-deity-begtse-18th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Bathroom towel editable mockup element
Bathroom towel editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12916609/bathroom-towel-editable-mockup-elementView license
Dancing Devils of Yare Mask from Venezuela
Dancing Devils of Yare Mask from Venezuela
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717946/dancing-devils-yare-mask-from-venezuelaFree Image from public domain license
Happy holidays social story template
Happy holidays social story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15787876/happy-holidays-social-story-templateView license
Vajradhara, Nairatmya, and Mahasiddhas Virupa and Kanha
Vajradhara, Nairatmya, and Mahasiddhas Virupa and Kanha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9679927/vajradhara-nairatmya-and-mahasiddhas-virupa-and-kanhaFree Image from public domain license
New menu Instagram post template, editable text
New menu Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259373/new-menu-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Protector Deity Palden Lhamo with Entourage (late 17th century) by Tibetan
Protector Deity Palden Lhamo with Entourage (late 17th century) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139756/protector-deity-palden-lhamo-with-entourage-late-17th-century-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Seasons greetings Instagram story template
Seasons greetings Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15787897/seasons-greetings-instagram-story-templateView license
Electric screwdriver clipart illustration.
Electric screwdriver clipart illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6290284/image-public-domain-green-illustrationsView license
Art market poster template, editable text & design
Art market poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594014/art-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Electric screwdriver clipart, collage element illustration psd.
Electric screwdriver clipart, collage element illustration psd.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6290418/psd-sticker-public-domain-greenView license
Composition book planner template, editable design
Composition book planner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13152335/composition-book-planner-template-editable-designView license
Electric screwdriver clipart, illustration vector.
Electric screwdriver clipart, illustration vector.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6290751/vector-sticker-public-domain-greenView license
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Shakyamuni seated on a throne, flanked by 2 Bodhisattvas and surrounded by 8 rows of seated deities and monks; red, gold…
Shakyamuni seated on a throne, flanked by 2 Bodhisattvas and surrounded by 8 rows of seated deities and monks; red, gold…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654240/image-vintage-art-goldFree Image from public domain license
Gold vintage frame mobile wallpaper, red textured background, editable design
Gold vintage frame mobile wallpaper, red textured background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696012/gold-vintage-frame-mobile-wallpaper-red-textured-background-editable-designView license
Green Tara
Green Tara
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691228/green-taraFree Image from public domain license