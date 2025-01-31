Edit ImageCrop41SaveSaveEdit Imageworld war 2warbombsecond world warold photowar public domaindestructionww2B-24 Liberator Through flak and over the destruction created by preceding waves of bombers, these 15th Air Force B-24s leave Ploesti, Rumania, after one of the long series of attacks against the No. 1 oil target in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo)[1] LOC caption: "Waves of Consolidated B-24 liberators of the 15th AAF fly over the target area, the Concordia Vega Oil refinery, Ploești, Romania, unmindful of bursting flak, after dropping their bomb loads on the oil cracking plant, on 31 May '44" Image appeared in Life magazine, unknown date.[2]Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons On the alternate line from Pisa and Florence south to Rome, the Siena yards…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718559/photo-image-smoke-public-domain-lineFree Image from public domain licenseWar poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21288641/war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseAircraft in the Flight Research Building at the Aircraft Engine Research Laboratory: A Consolidated B–24D Liberator (left)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441462/free-photo-image-world-war-plane-nasaFree Image from public domain licensePositive & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630172/positive-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseStrategic Air Command B-47 Stratojet bombers c. 1950s. The world's first swept-wing bomber. The B-47 normally carried a crew…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718309/photo-image-vintage-airplane-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514359/more-nuclear-weapons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMaurice Bourguignon. "Le Dernier raid des zeppelins, 29 au 30 janvier 1916". Paris, musée Carnavalet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726062/image-art-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514329/more-nuclear-weapons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHitler would like this man to go home and forget about the war. A good American non-com at the side machine gun of a huge YB…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503946/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514328/more-nuclear-weapons-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFirst photographs of Japanese Attack on Dutch Harbor, 06/03-04/1942 - Marines on the "alert" between attacks at Dutch Harbor.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394029/free-photo-image-old-plane-american-armyFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630200/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseWar, vintage photography template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21790298/war-vintage-photography-template-designView licenseWorld War II poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21443655/world-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseCrash landing of a U.S. Navy Grumman F6F-3 Hellcat (Number 30) of Fighting Squadron 2 (VF-2) aboard the aircraft carrier USS…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717873/photo-image-vintage-fire-planeFree Image from public domain licenseNuclear weapons Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706825/nuclear-weapons-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseNorth American's P-51 Mustang Fighter is in service with Britain's Royal Air Force, North American Aviation, Inc.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505786/photo-image-clouds-animal-planeFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706826/more-nuclear-weapons-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLiberator (B-24E) bomber. Two Liberator (B-24E) bombers on trial flights near the big Ford Willow Run Plant at which they…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307310/image-plant-sky-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licensePoetry quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14698362/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseF.W. Hunter, Army test pilot, Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505867/photo-image-sunglasses-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseThanks for serving Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640984/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView licenseNaval photograph documenting the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii which initiated US participation in World War II.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799910/photo-image-vintage-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseAircraft. Naval. The Consolidated "Mariner" (PBM-3) serves the Navy as a patrol bomber or transport. It is an all-metal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240045/photo-image-person-airplane-animalFree Image from public domain licenseWar through the lens poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21534604/war-through-the-lens-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseBattered religious figures stand watch on a hill above a tattered valley. Nagasaki, Japan. September 24, 1945, 6 weeks after…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717984/photo-image-vintage-mountain-historyFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseRiveters at work on fuselage of Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503309/photo-image-space-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641346/d-day-instagram-post-templateView license"Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. A small boat rescues a seaman from the 31,800 ton USS West Virginia (BB-48), which is burning in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718515/photo-image-vintage-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain license