B-24 Liberator Through flak and over the destruction created by preceding waves of bombers, these 15th Air Force B-24s leave…
Aerial bombing of Barcelona, 17 March 1938, by the Italian air force.
Aerial bombing of Barcelona, 17 March 1938, by the Italian air force.
Nazi railroad yards at Siena are knocked out. On the alternate line from Pisa and Florence south to Rome, the Siena yards…
Nazi railroad yards at Siena are knocked out. On the alternate line from Pisa and Florence south to Rome, the Siena yards…
Aircraft in the Flight Research Building at the Aircraft Engine Research Laboratory: A Consolidated B–24D Liberator (left)…
Aircraft in the Flight Research Building at the Aircraft Engine Research Laboratory: A Consolidated B–24D Liberator (left)…
Strategic Air Command B-47 Stratojet bombers c. 1950s. The world's first swept-wing bomber. The B-47 normally carried a crew…
Strategic Air Command B-47 Stratojet bombers c. 1950s. The world's first swept-wing bomber. The B-47 normally carried a crew…
Maurice Bourguignon. "Le Dernier raid des zeppelins, 29 au 30 janvier 1916". Paris, musée Carnavalet.
Maurice Bourguignon. "Le Dernier raid des zeppelins, 29 au 30 janvier 1916". Paris, musée Carnavalet.
Hitler would like this man to go home and forget about the war. A good American non-com at the side machine gun of a huge YB…
Hitler would like this man to go home and forget about the war. A good American non-com at the side machine gun of a huge YB…
First photographs of Japanese Attack on Dutch Harbor, 06/03-04/1942 - Marines on the "alert" between attacks at Dutch Harbor.
First photographs of Japanese Attack on Dutch Harbor, 06/03-04/1942 - Marines on the "alert" between attacks at Dutch Harbor.
Crash landing of a U.S. Navy Grumman F6F-3 Hellcat (Number 30) of Fighting Squadron 2 (VF-2) aboard the aircraft carrier USS…
Crash landing of a U.S. Navy Grumman F6F-3 Hellcat (Number 30) of Fighting Squadron 2 (VF-2) aboard the aircraft carrier USS…
North American's P-51 Mustang Fighter is in service with Britain's Royal Air Force, North American Aviation, Inc.…
North American's P-51 Mustang Fighter is in service with Britain's Royal Air Force, North American Aviation, Inc.…
Liberator (B-24E) bomber. Two Liberator (B-24E) bombers on trial flights near the big Ford Willow Run Plant at which they…
Liberator (B-24E) bomber. Two Liberator (B-24E) bombers on trial flights near the big Ford Willow Run Plant at which they…
F.W. Hunter, Army test pilot, Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
F.W. Hunter, Army test pilot, Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
Naval photograph documenting the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii which initiated US participation in World War II.…
Naval photograph documenting the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii which initiated US participation in World War II.…
Aircraft. Naval. The Consolidated "Mariner" (PBM-3) serves the Navy as a patrol bomber or transport. It is an all-metal…
Aircraft. Naval. The Consolidated "Mariner" (PBM-3) serves the Navy as a patrol bomber or transport. It is an all-metal…
Battered religious figures stand watch on a hill above a tattered valley. Nagasaki, Japan. September 24, 1945, 6 weeks after…
Battered religious figures stand watch on a hill above a tattered valley. Nagasaki, Japan. September 24, 1945, 6 weeks after…
Riveters at work on fuselage of Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
Riveters at work on fuselage of Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
"Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. A small boat rescues a seaman from the 31,800 ton USS West Virginia (BB-48), which is burning in the…
"Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. A small boat rescues a seaman from the 31,800 ton USS West Virginia (BB-48), which is burning in the…
