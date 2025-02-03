Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Image50 dollarsbenjamin franklindollar billmoneymoney billsamerican vintage currencybenjamin franklin billengravingUnited States $50 Banknote, U.S. Note or Legal Tender Note, Large type, Series of 1880 (Fr. Ref#164).Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1046 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4500 x 3921 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarIt's a deal Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092955/its-deal-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView license$100 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1929) depicting Benjamin Franklin.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718136/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable starry glowing money design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15596989/editable-starry-glowing-money-design-element-setView license$50 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1918) depicting Ulysses S. Grant.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718514/photo-image-public-domain-money-noteFree Image from public domain licenseEditable starry glowing money design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15597004/editable-starry-glowing-money-design-element-setView licenseA Series of 1880 $1 Legal Tender Note.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718161/series-1880-legal-tender-noteFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial robot, editable digital remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543513/financial-robot-editable-digital-remix-designView licenseUnited States $5 Banknote, Legal Tender, Series of 1928 (Fr. Ref#1525), depicting Abraham Lincoln. Serial #1 of a printing…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718172/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseMoney investment Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213828/money-investment-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseThe North Africa series of U.S. Silver Certificates ($1, $5, and $10) were issued to the United States Armed Forces in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718074/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial robot, editable digital remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543408/financial-robot-editable-digital-remix-designView licenseA Series 1890 $1,000 Treasury Note depicting George Meade with the signatures of William Starke Rosecrans and James N.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718493/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseMore money Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949728/more-money-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Series 1891 $2 Treasury Note depicting James B. McPherson with the signatures of James Fount Tillman and Daniel N. Morgan.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718525/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseFinance quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730154/finance-quote-instagram-story-templateView license$1 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1918) depicting George Washington.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718547/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican corporate, business line art collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911796/american-corporate-business-line-art-collage-editable-designView license$5 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1929) depicting Abraham Lincoln.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718133/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican corporate, business line art collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895063/american-corporate-business-line-art-collage-editable-designView licenseA Series 1890 $1 Treasury Note depicting Edwin Stanton with the signatures of William Starke Rosecrans and James N. Huston.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718491/photo-image-public-domain-money-noteFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial trading, editable digital remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544531/financial-trading-editable-digital-remix-designView licenseThe North Africa series of U.S. Silver Certificates ($1, $5, and $10) were issued to the United States Armed Forces in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718130/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseCryptocurrency trading, editable digital remix elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544537/cryptocurrency-trading-editable-digital-remix-elementView licenseA $50 Legal Tender Note from the Series 1862-1863 greenback issue. Engraved signatures of Chittenden (Register of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718453/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseMoney hacks Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497888/money-hacks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHawaii overprint notes were issued through the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco during World War II. In the event of a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718548/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseFintech and AI, editable digital remix elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543524/fintech-and-ai-editable-digital-remix-elementView licenseA Series 1891 $5 Treasury Note depicting George H. Thomas with the signatures of Judson Whitlocke Lyons and Ellis H.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718188/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseValue contained poster template, cool editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18588491/value-contained-poster-template-cool-editable-text-and-designView license1c Franklin plate proofhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849869/franklin-plate-proofFree Image from public domain licenseMoney management poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11902522/money-management-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license1c Franklin plate proofhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066702/franklin-plate-proofFree Image from public domain licenseNever stop grinding Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213924/never-stop-grinding-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license1c Franklin plate proofhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066706/franklin-plate-proofFree Image from public domain licenseNever stop grinding Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213953/never-stop-grinding-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseImage of Hamilton U.S. Revenue stamp for beer tax, $2 per Hogsheadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11757562/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseBitcoin investment background, editable digital remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544482/bitcoin-investment-backgroundeditable-digital-remix-designView licenseVintage postal stamp. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160255/vintage-postal-stamp-remixed-rawpixelView licensePNG element American corporate, business line art collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895107/png-element-american-corporate-business-line-art-collage-editable-designView licenseVintage postal stamp psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160246/vintage-postal-stamp-psd-remixed-rawpixelView license