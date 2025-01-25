Daedongyeojido ("The Great Map of the East Land") is a full scale[clarification needed] map of Korea produced in 1861. Although no modern survey techniques were used, it is remarkably similar to modern maps. This marks the zenith of pre-modern Korean cartography; this file is the full mozaic version of it, which can be read just as easily as a Google interactive map. JPG(99 MB) mirror, PNG(618 MB) mirror. All three extant copies of the map are designated as secondary national treasures of South Korea; this one is treasure item number 850-3, which is owned by Seoul National University's Kyujanggak Institute for Korean Studies. Stamps on the map indicate its ownership (""서울 大學校 圖書" for "Seoul National University's book"; "朝鮮総督府圖書之印" for "stamp of Governor-General of Korea"; and "奎章閣韓國學圖書" for Kyujanggak Institute for Korean Studies. See discussion of stamps here.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons