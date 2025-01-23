rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Strabismus surgery—medial rectus muscle being disinserted following pre-placement of vicryl sutures. A Castroviejo locking…
Save
Edit Image
eye surgeryeye humaneyescissorsstrabismushospitalpublic domainmedical surgery
Anatomy class story template, editable social media design
Anatomy class story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9358696/anatomy-class-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Ophthalmic surgery, eye operation. Original public domain image from Flickr
Ophthalmic surgery, eye operation. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732187/photo-image-hands-public-domain-doctorFree Image from public domain license
Anatomy class blog banner template, editable design
Anatomy class blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9358710/anatomy-class-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Lilongwe, Malawi - Staff Sgt. Amy L. Montgomery, of the 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, and from Columbus, Ga., shows…
Lilongwe, Malawi - Staff Sgt. Amy L. Montgomery, of the 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, and from Columbus, Ga., shows…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759335/photo-image-public-domain-mask-womanFree Image from public domain license
Anatomy class Instagram post template, editable design
Anatomy class Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9358671/anatomy-class-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Use of the clamp in eyelid surgeryCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bartisch, George, 1535…
Use of the clamp in eyelid surgeryCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bartisch, George, 1535…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653338/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Botox & filler poster template, editable text and design
Botox & filler poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689346/botox-filler-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ophthalmologist, eye operation. Original public domain image from Flickr
Ophthalmologist, eye operation. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732109/photo-image-public-domain-doctor-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable blurred hospital room backdrop
Editable blurred hospital room backdrop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165459/editable-blurred-hospital-room-backdropView license
PNG Gloved hand holding stainless steel collage element, transparent background
PNG Gloved hand holding stainless steel collage element, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9608295/png-hands-hospitalView license
Robotic surgery Instagram post template, editable design
Robotic surgery Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9358653/robotic-surgery-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Kent County Ophthalmic & Aural Hospital, the Monckton Ward
Kent County Ophthalmic & Aural Hospital, the Monckton Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408453/kent-county-ophthalmic-aural-hospital-the-monckton-wardFree Image from public domain license
Robotic surgery blog banner template, editable design
Robotic surgery blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9358707/robotic-surgery-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Gand holding png medical instruments transparent background
Gand holding png medical instruments transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9367044/png-hand-bannerView license
Robotic surgery story template, editable social media design
Robotic surgery story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9358692/robotic-surgery-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Pterygium Eye Surgery in Santo Domingo for CP22221202-N-DF135-1025 SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (Dec. 2, 2022) Lt.…
Pterygium Eye Surgery in Santo Domingo for CP22221202-N-DF135-1025 SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (Dec. 2, 2022) Lt.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071456/photo-image-hand-person-eyeFree Image from public domain license
Medical technology Instagram post template, editable design
Medical technology Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9966558/medical-technology-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Free operation in hospital image, public domain doctor CC0 photo.
Free operation in hospital image, public domain doctor CC0 photo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5920387/photo-image-public-domain-people-doctorFree Image from public domain license
Editable blurred hospital room backdrop
Editable blurred hospital room backdrop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165482/editable-blurred-hospital-room-backdropView license
Administration of medicaments to the eye by George Bartisch
Administration of medicaments to the eye by George Bartisch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11355568/administration-medicaments-the-eye-george-bartischFree Image from public domain license
Beauty clinic Instagram post template, editable text
Beauty clinic Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459346/beauty-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Eyelash Tweezers for Radical Extirpation of the EyelashesCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
Eyelash Tweezers for Radical Extirpation of the EyelashesCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653610/image-medicine-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Bioprinting Instagram post template, editable text
Bioprinting Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477914/bioprinting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Woman seated in kitchen with foodstuffs on her lap, pouring wine into a pot being held by a man wearing a hat
Woman seated in kitchen with foodstuffs on her lap, pouring wine into a pot being held by a man wearing a hat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14304006/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Robotic surgery Instagram post template
Robotic surgery Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12705301/robotic-surgery-instagram-post-templateView license
Medical tools and equipment
Medical tools and equipment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/260611/premium-photo-image-surgery-sterile-gauze-emergencyView license
Innovation & medicine blog banner template, editable design
Innovation & medicine blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9358703/innovation-medicine-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Treatment of EctropionCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bartisch, George, 1535-approximately…
Treatment of EctropionCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bartisch, George, 1535-approximately…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653609/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Innovation & medicine story template, editable social media design
Innovation & medicine story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9358675/innovation-medicine-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Warts of the EyelidCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bartisch, George, 1535-approximately 1607…
Warts of the EyelidCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bartisch, George, 1535-approximately 1607…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653612/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Innovation & medicine Instagram post template, editable design
Innovation & medicine Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9358651/innovation-medicine-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
The Ophthalmoscopic Examination: School Of Aviation Medicine
The Ophthalmoscopic Examination: School Of Aviation Medicine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11368597/the-ophthalmoscopic-examination-school-aviation-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Robotic surgery Facebook post template
Robotic surgery Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062759/robotic-surgery-facebook-post-templateView license
Pterygium Eye Surgery in Santo Domingo for CP22221202-N-DF135-1040 SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (Dec. 2, 2022) Lt.…
Pterygium Eye Surgery in Santo Domingo for CP22221202-N-DF135-1040 SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (Dec. 2, 2022) Lt.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072885/photo-image-face-person-eyeFree Image from public domain license
Botox & filler Instagram story template, editable text
Botox & filler Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689345/botox-filler-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Surgeons performing surgery in operation room.
Surgeons performing surgery in operation room.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648025/surgeons-performing-surgery-operation-roomFree Image from public domain license
Botox & filler Instagram post template, editable text
Botox & filler Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591409/botox-filler-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cosmetic surgery in progress: a woman's pubes showing metal surgical implements at an incision in the mons pubis. Photograph…
Cosmetic surgery in progress: a woman's pubes showing metal surgical implements at an incision in the mons pubis. Photograph…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14011982/photo-image-person-hospital-doctorFree Image from public domain license
Medical Worker Day blog banner template
Medical Worker Day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640444/medical-worker-day-blog-banner-templateView license
In a chamber containing stuffed animals, a globe and astrological devices Hudibras, about to draw his sword, startles…
In a chamber containing stuffed animals, a globe and astrological devices Hudibras, about to draw his sword, startles…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14019604/image-dog-paper-cartoonFree Image from public domain license