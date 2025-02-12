Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagepearl harborworld war 2warnaturewwiiblack and whiteww2violenceThe USS Arizona (BB-39) burning after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, 7 December 1941. USS Arizona sunk at en:Pearl Harbor. The ship is resting on the harbor bottom. The supporting structure of the forward tripod mast has collapsed after the forward magazine exploded.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 949 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2940 x 2326 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWorld War II poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21443655/world-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseArizona (BB39) port bow, before being modernized at Norfolk Naval Shipyard between May 1929 and January 1930https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718113/photo-image-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWar poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21288641/war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseNaval photograph documenting the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii which initiated US participation in World War II.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799869/photo-image-vintage-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseNaval photograph documenting the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii which initiated US participation in World War II.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799910/photo-image-vintage-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePositive & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630172/positive-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseUSS Arizona; View from main mast. Bow projecting from water- forward (FCP), 05/18/1942. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799777/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license"Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. A small boat rescues a seaman from the 31,800 ton USS West Virginia (BB-48), which is burning in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718515/photo-image-vintage-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640807/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseBattered religious figures stand watch on a hill above a tattered valley. Nagasaki, Japan. September 24, 1945, 6 weeks after…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717984/photo-image-vintage-mountain-historyFree Image from public domain licenseStop war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640328/stop-war-instagram-post-templateView license"DECEMBER 7th - REMEMBER!!", 1943. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802714/image-art-person-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe leader Arizona passing 96th Street Pier in great naval review at New York City., ca. 1918. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765500/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639736/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseFirst photographs of Japanese Attack on Dutch Harbor, 06/03-04/1942 - Marines on the "alert" between attacks at Dutch Harbor.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394029/free-photo-image-old-plane-american-armyFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641433/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseSinking of the Japanese destroyer Yamakaze on 25 June 1942 approximately 110 km southeast of Yokosuku, Japan, photographed…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718080/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-worldFree Image from public domain licenseThanks for serving Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640984/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView licensePoetry quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14698362/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640798/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseAftermath of the British bombing raid of 3 and 4 April 1945 that destroyed the Boelcke-Kaserne (Boelcke Barracks) located in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718488/photo-image-rose-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSay No to war poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641615/say-war-poster-templateView licenseAerial bombing of Barcelona, 17 March 1938, by the Italian air force.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718057/photo-image-vintage-smokes-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640315/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14697892/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseWar through the lens poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21534604/war-through-the-lens-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseWe here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain... remember Dec. 7th!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905114/image-arts-vintage-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseView of USS ARIZONA taken from Manhattan Bridge on the East River in New York City on its way back from sea trials. Note…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718078/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-noteFree Image from public domain licenseViolence kills peace grows quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseAvenge December 7 Bernard Perlin.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683206/avenge-december-bernard-perlinFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630200/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseManila, the Philippine Islands. For extraordinary heroism during attacks on Jap bridgeheads at Vigan, in Northern Luzon…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241353/photo-image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe USS Nevada - Veteran of 2 Wars and Many Battles. The USS Nevada, built by the Fore River Ship yard, Boston…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647299/photo-image-dog-medicine-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640941/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseBloody Saturday - This terrified baby was one of the only human beings left alive in Shanghai's South Station after the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718191/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license