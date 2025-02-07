Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagenoirbrestblackblack and whiteblack and white photographydestroyed buildingold buildingsus armyPhotographie des destructions de la ville de Brest (France) après les combats de la libération. Vue du du pont National dont les deux travées mobiles plongent dans la Penfeld. A l'arrière-plan Recouvrance avec l'église de Saint-Sauveur. Scan d'une tirage papier en noir et blanc d'une photographique argentique. 