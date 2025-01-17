Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageindia mapeverestmapbritish indialongitude linegrid trianglehimalayan mapindia map britishIndex to the Great Trigonometrical Survey of India (1922). India is shown on a 1-degree grid of green lines. The blue triangles indicate the Great Trigonometrical w:triangulation measurements. Triangulation series are indicated by a number in parentheses. These series are described in the table at the bottom left. The red dash-dot lines are telegraph longitude area. Among the many accomplishments of the Survey were the demarcation of the British territories in India and the measurement of the height of the Himalayan giants: Everest, K2, and Kanchenjunga.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 960 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5560 x 4448 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAdventure novel cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446848/adventure-novel-cover-templateView licenseCharte der vereinigten Königreiche Grosbritanien und Ireland : nach den neuesten Berichtigungen und Astronomischen…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905454/image-faces-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTravel line icons set editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11755302/travel-line-icons-set-editable-designView licenseThe official map of the world : showing the four quarters of the globe on the quarter-spherical or orange peel projectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905235/image-vintage-public-domain-mapFree Image from public domain licenseCat gray grid paper, editable animal designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073398/cat-gray-grid-paper-editable-animal-designView licenseLa Paz : South America 1:1,000,000https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908236/image-vintage-public-domain-noteFree Image from public domain licenseCat gray grid paper background, editable animal designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9078621/cat-gray-grid-paper-background-editable-animal-designView licenseEngland and Wales accurately delineated from the latest surveyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908142/image-faces-grid-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable ripped grid paper border, textured background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045423/editable-ripped-grid-paper-border-textured-background-designView licensePhysical Geography. chart comparing lengths of selected rivers and heights of selected mountains, from General Atlas Of The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975785/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseIndia election Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600259/india-election-instagram-post-templateView licenseProject for the attack of Ticonderoga, proposed to be put in execution as near as the circumstances and ground will admit…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666528/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseColorful travel icons set editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758678/colorful-travel-icons-set-editable-designView licenseMap of China : compiled from original surveys & sketcheshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908198/image-faces-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain licenseSimple travel icons set editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11755262/simple-travel-icons-set-editable-designView licenseNorth America, and the West Indies : a new map, wherin the British Empire and its limits, according to the definitive treaty…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203576/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-mapsFree Image from public domain licenseBack to school green background, grid designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8512300/back-school-green-background-grid-designView licenseIndexed guide map of the city of Vancouver and suburbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905154/image-vintage-public-domain-blueFree Image from public domain licenseColorful travel badges set editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758685/colorful-travel-badges-set-editable-designView licensePanoramic view of the Mount Rainier National Park, Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905729/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract gradient purple background, editable geometric designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11740875/abstract-gradient-purple-background-editable-geometric-designView licenseThis map of South America, according to the newest and most exact observationshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907337/image-vintage-hand-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract green background, editable geometric designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11740838/abstract-green-background-editable-geometric-designView licenseUniversal Atlas of the World, A cartographic map of the British Isles. published in 1900. Digitally enhanced from our own…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/428214/free-illustration-image-map-scotland-irelandFree Image from public domain licenseRipped grid paper border, editable texture backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045440/ripped-grid-paper-border-editable-texture-backgroundView licenseNorthern Pacific Rail Road and connectionshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905190/image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable ripped purple paper frame, collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253699/editable-ripped-purple-paper-frame-collage-designView licenseAmerican Revolution letterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847801/american-revolution-letterFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract green iPhone wallpaper, editable geometric designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11740869/abstract-green-iphone-wallpaper-editable-geometric-designView licenseDaedongyeojido ("The Great Map of the East Land") is a full scale[clarification needed] map of Korea produced in 1861.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718102/photo-image-book-public-domain-mirrorFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract gradient purple HD wallpaper, editable geometric designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11740960/abstract-gradient-purple-wallpaper-editable-geometric-designView licenseAn absolutely stunning and monumental double hemisphere wall map of the world by Samuel Dunn dating to 1794. This…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665320/image-moon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract gradient purple background, editable geometric designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11740911/abstract-gradient-purple-background-editable-geometric-designView licenseEight Bells: The Boy at the Helm, from "Illustrated London News"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7963527/eight-bells-the-boy-the-helm-from-illustrated-london-newsFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract green background, editable geometric designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11740844/abstract-green-background-editable-geometric-designView licensePortrait of a Man by John I Smarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9671093/portrait-man-john-smartFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract green HD wallpaper, editable geometric designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11740857/abstract-green-wallpaper-editable-geometric-designView licenseSir John Floyd on Horsebackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8094940/sir-john-floyd-horsebackFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract gradient purple iPhone wallpaper, editable geometric designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11740990/abstract-gradient-purple-iphone-wallpaper-editable-geometric-designView licensePortrait of the Indian Monk Atisha, Tibethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330086/portrait-the-indian-monk-atishaFree Image from public domain license