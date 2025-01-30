Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetapestryiranqajariranianartvintagepublic domainphotoThis large-scale illuminated calligraphic piece in square format appears to have been executed in Iran during the 19th century. It includes a number of details typical of Shi'i popular and devotional materials produced during the later part of the Qajar period (1785-1925). In all likelihood, it functioned as a talismanic object for an Iranian Shi'i patron.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1157 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9923 x 10290 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarChinese New Year sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924416/chinese-new-year-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCeremonial or summer floor coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9628486/ceremonial-summer-floor-coverFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924371/chinese-new-year-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIranian Scarf during the 17th century. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2769274/free-illustration-image-flower-pattern-floralFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12960885/chinese-new-year-poster-templateView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9680502/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12960886/chinese-new-year-facebook-story-templateView licenseCorner piece tilehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849979/corner-piece-tileFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723258/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseIranian Dish (ca. 1650). Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2777443/free-photo-image-plate-china-blueFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12960881/chinese-new-year-blog-banner-templateView licenseDoor curtainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9628677/door-curtainFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year wish Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723323/chinese-new-year-wish-instagram-post-templateView licenseTurkish Plate during the second half of 16th century Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2777444/free-photo-image-plate-pattern-islamic-artFree Image from public domain licenseWooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with A weary pilgrim painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9802461/png-art-artwork-caneView licenseLining from Silk Textile with Goatherds in a Landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9697602/lining-from-silk-textile-with-goatherds-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCover with geometric designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9628463/cover-with-geometric-designFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fantasy animal collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623447/vintage-fantasy-animal-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseQur'an of Ibrahim Sultanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087848/quran-ibrahim-sultanFree Image from public domain licenseGold luxury picture frame editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200271/gold-luxury-picture-frame-editable-mockupView licenseQur'an of Ibrahim Sultanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081300/quran-ibrahim-sultanFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBorder of Heads and Palmettes from a Large Hanginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9679998/border-heads-and-palmettes-from-large-hangingFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8482334/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licensePamona (1882) by Sir Edward Burne-Jones and John Henry Dearle. Original public domain image from The Art Institute Chicago.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8474764/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563142/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePamona (1882) by Sir Edward Burne-Jones and John Henry Dearle. Original public domain image from The Art Institute Chicago.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314368/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542003/alphonse-muchas-woman-floral-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChintz door curtainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721650/chintz-door-curtainFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWall cover with flora, peacocks, and portrait medallionshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9628878/wall-cover-with-flora-peacocks-and-portrait-medallionsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14327814/vintage-womens-fashion-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseFragment with Landscape, Hunters, and Ibexeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9698911/fragment-with-landscape-hunters-and-ibexesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage postage stamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992466/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView licensePen and Ink Box (inkwell)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666237/pen-and-ink-box-inkwellFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507886/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTent Wall Panel(?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9628483/tent-wall-panelFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fantasy animal collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632753/vintage-fantasy-animal-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseFragment with Equestrian Falconer Kinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9698875/fragment-with-equestrian-falconer-kingFree Image from public domain license