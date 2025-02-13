rawpixel
Tracy (vicinity), California. Missouri family of five who are seven months from the drought area on U.S. Highway 99. "Broke…
Humanity poster template, editable vintage photography design
Tracy (vicinity), California. Missouri family of five who are seven months from the drought area on U.S. Highway 99. "Broke…
Freedom poster template, editable vintage photography design
Missouri family of five, seven months from the drought area, on U.S. Highway 99 near Tracy, California. Sourced from the…
Food truck editable mockup
Missouri family of five, seven months from the drought area. "Broke, baby sick, car trouble." U.S. 99 near Tracy…
Truck rental Instagram post template, editable text
[Untitled image, possibly related to: Missouri family of five, seven months from the drought area. "Broke, baby sick, car…
Truck rental Instagram post template, editable text
Tracy (vicinity), California. U.S. Highway 99. Missouri family of five, seven months from the drought area.. Sourced from…
Delivery truck billboard editable mockup
Real estate sign along the highway on which hundreds of drought refugees and migrant workers travel. Riverside County…
Editable delivery van mockup logistics design
Drought refugee's car on U.S. Highway 99 between Bakersfield and Famoso, California. Note: the photographer passed twenty…
Microbus mockup, editable spiral pattern design
Three related drought refugee families stalled on the highway near Lordsburg, New Mexico. From farms near Claremore…
Delivery service editable logo, line art design
Children of Oklahoma drought refugees on highway near Bakersfield, California. Family of six; no shelter, no food, no money…
Truck rental poster template, editable text and design
Destitute Pea Pickers, California by Dorothea Lange
Food truck night Instagram post template, editable text
1936 drought refugee from Polk, Missouri. Awaiting the opening of orange picking season at Porterville, California. Sourced…
Truck billboard editable mockup, vehicle advertisement
FSA/8b32000/8b32900\8b32935a.tif. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Delivery truck mockup, editable design
Migrant drought refugee family stalled on an Arizona highway, between Yuma and Phoenix, on their way to California to work…
Orange delivery truck mockup, editable design
Drought refugees. Penniless Oklahomans camped along highway. Came seven months ago. "Can't make it. Want to go back. Ate up…
Truck billboard editable mockup, vehicle advertisement
Drought refugees from Abilene, Texas, following the crops of California as migratory workers. "The finest people in this…
Truck billboard editable mockup, vehicle advertisement
Dust Bowl refugees Reach a "Promised Land" - California / "A Family Unit in the Flight From Drought" by Dorothea Lange
Truck billboard editable mockup, vehicle advertisement
U.S. 99. Near Tulare, California. Entered California fall of 1938. En-route to pea harvest in Imperial Valley. Car broke…
Delivery truck mockup, editable logistic vehicle
FSA/8b34000/8b34900\8b34908a.tif. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Truck billboard editable mockup, vehicle advertisement
Example of self-resettlement in California. Oklahoma farm family on highway between Blythe and Indio. Forced by the drought…
Editable white car design element set
Migrant children from Oklahoma on California highway. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
