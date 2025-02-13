Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagedorothea langevintage cardroughtcaliforniavintage signsblack and whitevintage truckmother artTracy (vicinity), California. Missouri family of five who are seven months from the drought area on U.S. Highway 99. "Broke, baby sick, and car trouble!" (LOC description) N.B. 