Aureus d'Auguste, Avers : AUGUSTUS DIVI F tête nue d'Auguste à droite. Atelier de Lyon, 11 av-J.C. Or, 7,84 gr. Collection…
Ancient Rome Instagram post template, editable social media design
Domitien, aureus. Avers : DOMITIANUS AUGUSTUS. Tête laurée de Domitien à droite. Or, 7,51 gr. Rome, 87-88 ap.JC. Collection…
Ancient Rome social story template, editable text
Domitien, aureus. Avers : DOMITIANUS AUGUSTUS. Tête laurée de Domitien à droite. Or, 7,46 gr. Rome, 87-88 ap.JC. Collection…
Ancient Rome blog banner template, editable design
Galba, aureus. Avers : SER GALBA.IMP.CAESAR.AVG TR P. Tête de Galba à droite. Or, 7,35 gr. Rome, 68 ap.JC. Collection BnF :…
Roman architecture Instagram post template, editable text
Aureus d'Octave Auguste, Revers : IMP XII taureau chargeant à gauche. Atelier de Lyon, 11 av-J.C. Or, 7,84 gr. Collection…
Visit Rome Instagram post template, editable text
Trajan, aureus. Avers : IMP TRAIANO AVG GER DAC P M TR P.. Buste lauré, drapé et cuirassé de Trajan à droite. Or, 6,93 gr.…
Italian city tour poster template, editable text & design
Trajan, aureus. Avers : IMP TRAIANO AVG GER DAC P M TR P COS V P P. Buste lauré, drapé et cuirassé de Trajan à droite. Or…
Travel journal Instagram post template, editable text
Trajan, aureus. Avers : IMP.CAES NER TRAIANO OPTIMO AVG GER DAC . Buste lauré, drapé et cuirassé de Trajan à droite. Or…
Italian city tour Instagram post template, editable social media design
Aureus de Claude (Drusus père de Claude). Avers : NERO.CLAVDIVS DRVSVS.GERMANICVS IMP. Tête de Drusus portant une couronne…
The Colosseum poster template, editable text & design
Old roman gold coin isolated object psd
The Colosseum flyer template, editable text & design
Png old roman gold coin, isolated object, transparent background
Italian city tour social story template, editable Instagram design
Aureus de Julia Titi, règne de Domitien. RIC (Domitianus) 218 - Cohen 6. - BMC 250. Avers : buste de Julia Titi, JULIA…
Italian architecture poster template, editable text & design
Aureus de Quintus Cornificius, vers 45 av.J.C. Or, 7,89 gr. Avers : Tête de Jupiter Ammon. BnF : REP-21378
Italian architecture Instagram post template, editable text
Médaillon d'Hadrien (environ double sesterce). Avers : HADRIANVS - AVGVSTVS. Tête laurée d'Hadrien à gauche. Bronze 41,96…
Italian city tour blog banner template, editable text
Trajan, aureus. Revers : P M TR P COS VI P P S P Q R - à l'exergue, FORT RED. La Fortune voilée, assise à gauche, les pieds…
Roman architecture Instagram post template, editable text
Galba, aureus. Revers : SPQR OB CS (Senatus Populus Que Romanus/ Ob/ Cives Servatos Le Sénat et le Peuple romain pour la…
The Colosseum Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Old roman gold coin, isolated design
Rome flyer template, editable text & design
Aureus d'Auguste émis à Rome, 19 av.JC. CAESAR AVGVSTVS. Tête d'Auguste couronnée de chêne à droite. - Or 8,05 g - BNCMER I…
Roman architecture social story template, editable text
Gold coin, Aureus, Auguste, Lyon. 7.90 g.
Roman architecture Instagram post template, editable social media design
Old roman gold coin, isolated design
Rome poster template, editable text & design
Old roman gold coin isolated object psd
