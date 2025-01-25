Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageearthquakeruinsblack and whiteruined citygrant roadvintage city photoearthquake black and whitecity ruinsSan Francisco Earthquake of 1906: Ruins in vicinity of Post and Grant Avenue. Looking northeast.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 760 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2367 x 1500 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWorld news Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600742/world-news-instagram-post-templateView licenseon May 28, 1906, about six weeks after the 1906 San Francisco earthquake and fire. 