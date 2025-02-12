rawpixel
"USS Bunker Hill (CV-17) hit by two Kamikazes in 30 seconds on 11 May 1945 off Kyushu. Dead-372. Wounded-264., 1943 - 1958"…
world war 2second world warwarblack and whitewar public domainvintagedeadww2
Poetry quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
"Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. A small boat rescues a seaman from the 31,800 ton USS West Virginia (BB-48), which is burning in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718515/photo-image-vintage-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631454/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Aftermath of the British bombing raid of 3 and 4 April 1945 that destroyed the Boelcke-Kaserne (Boelcke Barracks) located in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718488/photo-image-rose-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
World War II poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21443655/world-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Bloody Saturday - This terrified baby was one of the only human beings left alive in Shanghai's South Station after the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718191/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license
War poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21288641/war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Atomic bombing of Nagasaki on August 9, 1945.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717968/atomic-bombing-nagasaki-august-1945Free Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
U.S. Army soldiers on Bougainville (one of the Solomon Islands) in World War II. Japanese forces tried infiltrating the U.S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717960/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Crash landing of a U.S. Navy Grumman F6F-3 Hellcat (Number 30) of Fighting Squadron 2 (VF-2) aboard the aircraft carrier USS…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717873/photo-image-vintage-fire-planeFree Image from public domain license
Positive & inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630172/positive-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
"Infantrymen of the 255th Infantry Regiment move down a street in Waldenburg to hunt out the Hun after a recent raid by 63rd…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717922/photo-image-art-vintage-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Stop war Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640328/stop-war-instagram-post-templateView license
Battered religious figures stand watch on a hill above a tattered valley. Nagasaki, Japan. September 24, 1945, 6 weeks after…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717984/photo-image-vintage-mountain-historyFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640807/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
V-J day Celebration Jackson Square Downtown Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736325/photo-image-face-vintage-celebrationFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639736/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView license
Arizona (BB39) port bow, before being modernized at Norfolk Naval Shipyard between May 1929 and January 1930
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718113/photo-image-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641433/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
Capt. Lowell H. Smith and Lt. John P. Richter performing the first aerial refueling on 27 June 1923. The DH-4B biplane…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718030/photo-image-vintage-airplane-skiesFree Image from public domain license
Say No to war poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641615/say-war-poster-templateView license
Filipino casualties on the first day of the Philippine-American War. Original caption is 'Insurgent dead just as they fell…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718478/photo-image-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640798/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView license
A-Bomb. LB (Little Boy) unit on trailer cradle in pit on Tinian island, before being loaded into Enola Gay's bomb bay. [Note…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717972/photo-image-vintage-hand-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
The USS Arizona (BB-39) burning after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, 7 December 1941. USS Arizona sunk at en:Pearl…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718114/photo-image-vintage-smoke-fireFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640315/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView license
A German CL.IIIa (serial no. 3892/18) airplane brought down in the Forest of Argonne by American machine gunners between…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718072/photo-image-vintage-airplane-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
War through the lens poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21534604/war-through-the-lens-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
The USS Nevada - Veteran of 2 Wars and Many Battles. The USS Nevada, built by the Fore River Ship yard, Boston…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647299/photo-image-dog-medicine-vintageFree Image from public domain license
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
The U.S. Navy battleship USS Pennsylvania (BB-38) leads USS Colorado (BB-45), USS Louisville (CA-28), USS Portland (CA-33)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718502/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-gunFree Image from public domain license
No more nuclear weapons Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514359/more-nuclear-weapons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
SS Cuba ship. Historical drawing. Free public domain CC0 photo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6043378/photo-image-public-domain-freeFree Image from public domain license
No more nuclear weapons poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514329/more-nuclear-weapons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
An eager school boy gets his first experience in using War Ration Book Two. With many parents engaged in war work, children…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765662/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-kidFree Image from public domain license
No more nuclear weapons blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514328/more-nuclear-weapons-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Dévouement (1914) Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648183/image-roses-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license