rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Front view of entrance, "Church, Taos Pueblo National Historic Landmark, New Mexico, 1942" [Misicn de San Gercnimo]…
Save
Edit Image
ansel adamsmexicopueblocrossnew mexicotaos new mexicomexico vintageblack and white vintage photograph
Leather boots template, editable vintage photography design
Leather boots template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21194609/leather-boots-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Front view of entrance, "Church, Taos Pueblo National Historic Landmark, New Mexico, 1942" Photographer: Adams, Ansel, 1902…
Front view of entrance, "Church, Taos Pueblo National Historic Landmark, New Mexico, 1942" Photographer: Adams, Ansel, 1902…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800057/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-wallFree Image from public domain license
Visit Mexico Instagram post template, editable design
Visit Mexico Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11401186/visit-mexico-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Full side view of entrance with gate to the right, "Church, Taos Pueblo National Historic Landmark, New Mexico, 1941."…
Full side view of entrance with gate to the right, "Church, Taos Pueblo National Historic Landmark, New Mexico, 1941."…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803206/photo-image-cross-vintage-churchFree Image from public domain license
Visit Mexico Instagram post template, editable text
Visit Mexico Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828039/visit-mexico-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Full view of city, mountains in background, "Taos Pueblo National Historic Landmark, New Mexico, 1941." Photographer: Adams…
Full view of city, mountains in background, "Taos Pueblo National Historic Landmark, New Mexico, 1941." Photographer: Adams…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802734/photo-image-wood-mountain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Visit Mexico poster template
Visit Mexico poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572375/visit-mexico-poster-templateView license
Side wall and tower with cross, "Church, Acoma Pueblo. [National Historic Landmark, New Mexico]" [Misicn de San Estevan del…
Side wall and tower with cross, "Church, Acoma Pueblo. [National Historic Landmark, New Mexico]" [Misicn de San Estevan del…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803075/photo-image-art-painting-crossFree Image from public domain license
Editable religious illustration design element set
Editable religious illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15233216/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView license
Three Indians in headdress in foreground watching tourists, "Dance, San Ildefonso Pueblo, New Mexico, 1942." Photographer:…
Three Indians in headdress in foreground watching tourists, "Dance, San Ildefonso Pueblo, New Mexico, 1942." Photographer:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769709/photo-image-vintage-native-american-danceFree Image from public domain license
Creation of Adam art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Creation of Adam art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045648/creation-adam-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Sacred Heart Catholic Mission Church, last restored in 1974 after almost three centuries of existence in various forms…
The Sacred Heart Catholic Mission Church, last restored in 1974 after almost three centuries of existence in various forms…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8041612/photo-image-heart-cloud-sunsetFree Image from public domain license
Creation of Adam art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Creation of Adam art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056452/creation-adam-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Corner view showing mostly left wall, "Church, Acoma Pueblo [National Historic Landmark, New Mexico]." Photographer: Adams…
Corner view showing mostly left wall, "Church, Acoma Pueblo [National Historic Landmark, New Mexico]." Photographer: Adams…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803077/photo-image-plant-grass-natureFree Image from public domain license
Creation of Adam background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Creation of Adam background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060839/creation-adam-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
"Formations - detail, formations 'in the Queen's Chambers,' at the entrance. Carlsbad Caverns National Park," New Mexico.…
"Formations - detail, formations 'in the Queen's Chambers,' at the entrance. Carlsbad Caverns National Park," New Mexico.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799721/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Creation of Adam desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Creation of Adam desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056454/creation-adam-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ansel Adams The Tetons and the Snake River (1942) Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming. National Archives and Records…
Ansel Adams The Tetons and the Snake River (1942) Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming. National Archives and Records…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717945/photo-image-vintage-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable religious illustration design element set
Editable religious illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15233091/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView license
The Sacred Heart Catholic Mission Church, last restored in 1974 after almost three centuries of existence in various forms…
The Sacred Heart Catholic Mission Church, last restored in 1974 after almost three centuries of existence in various forms…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8111332/photo-image-heart-cloud-sunsetFree Image from public domain license
New York exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography design
New York exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21429343/new-york-exhibition-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Detail of cactus "Saguaros, Saguro National Monument," Arizona. Photographer: Adams, Ansel, 1902-1984. Original public…
Detail of cactus "Saguaros, Saguro National Monument," Arizona. Photographer: Adams, Ansel, 1902-1984. Original public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799351/photo-image-plant-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Creation of Adam desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Creation of Adam desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045650/creation-adam-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
"The Giant Dome, largest stalagmite thus far discovered. It is 16 feet in diameter and estimated to be 60 million years old.…
"The Giant Dome, largest stalagmite thus far discovered. It is 16 feet in diameter and estimated to be 60 million years old.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799733/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable religious illustration design element set
Editable religious illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232694/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView license
View of cactus and surrounding area "Saguaros, Saguaro National Monument," Arizona. Photographer: Adams, Ansel, 1902-1984.…
View of cactus and surrounding area "Saguaros, Saguaro National Monument," Arizona. Photographer: Adams, Ansel, 1902-1984.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799940/photo-image-plant-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Innovative marketing Instagram post template
Innovative marketing Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14837454/innovative-marketing-instagram-post-templateView license
A carved rear doorway to the El Santuario de Chimayo, a humble but incredibly popular shrine in Chimayo, a New Mexico…
A carved rear doorway to the El Santuario de Chimayo, a humble but incredibly popular shrine in Chimayo, a New Mexico…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8045977/photo-image-wood-churches-treeFree Image from public domain license
Editable religious illustration design element set
Editable religious illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232938/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView license
The San José de Gracia Church in Las Trampas, one of a string of villages along what's called the "High Road," a winding…
The San José de Gracia Church in Las Trampas, one of a string of villages along what's called the "High Road," a winding…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8041545/photo-image-shadow-church-crossFree Image from public domain license
Editable religious illustration design element set
Editable religious illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15233100/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView license
Full view of cactus with others surrounding, "Saguaros, Saguaro National Monument," Arizona. Photographer: Adams, Ansel…
Full view of cactus with others surrounding, "Saguaros, Saguaro National Monument," Arizona. Photographer: Adams, Ansel…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799730/photo-image-plant-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Bookshop poster template, editable vintage photography design
Bookshop poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21519510/bookshop-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
One of several small stained-glass windows of the El Santuario de Chimayo, a humble but incredibly popular shrine in…
One of several small stained-glass windows of the El Santuario de Chimayo, a humble but incredibly popular shrine in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8044075/photo-image-wood-churches-patternFree Image from public domain license
Editable photocopy medical design element set
Editable photocopy medical design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15205057/editable-photocopy-medical-design-element-setView license
The Santo Nino de Atocha Chapel, built in 1857 in Chimayo, a New Mexico village on the "High Road" through the Sangre de…
The Santo Nino de Atocha Chapel, built in 1857 in Chimayo, a New Mexico village on the "High Road" through the Sangre de…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8060000/photo-image-person-church-crossFree Image from public domain license
Editable photocopy medical design element set
Editable photocopy medical design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15205878/editable-photocopy-medical-design-element-setView license
"Close up view of 'Elevator House,' Carlsbad Caverns National Park," New Mexico. Photographer: Adams, Ansel, 1902-1984.…
"Close up view of 'Elevator House,' Carlsbad Caverns National Park," New Mexico. Photographer: Adams, Ansel, 1902-1984.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799742/photo-image-plant-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable photocopy medical design element set
Editable photocopy medical design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15205067/editable-photocopy-medical-design-element-setView license
One of several small stained-glass windows of the El Santuario de Chimayo, a humble but incredibly popular shrine in…
One of several small stained-glass windows of the El Santuario de Chimayo, a humble but incredibly popular shrine in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8071282/photo-image-wood-churches-crossFree Image from public domain license