Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imageansel adamsmexicopueblocrossnew mexicotaos new mexicomexico vintageblack and white vintage photographFront view of entrance, "Church, Taos Pueblo National Historic Landmark, New Mexico, 1942" [Misicn de San Gercnimo] (vertical orientation); From the series Ansel Adams Photographs of National Parks and Monuments, compiled 1941–42, documenting the period ca. 1933–42.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 899 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2215 x 2958 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLeather boots template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21194609/leather-boots-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseFront view of entrance, "Church, Taos Pueblo National Historic Landmark, New Mexico, 1942" Photographer: Adams, Ansel, 1902…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800057/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-wallFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Mexico Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11401186/visit-mexico-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseFull side view of entrance with gate to the right, "Church, Taos Pueblo National Historic Landmark, New Mexico, 1941."…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803206/photo-image-cross-vintage-churchFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Mexico Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828039/visit-mexico-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFull view of city, mountains in background, "Taos Pueblo National Historic Landmark, New Mexico, 1941." Photographer: Adams…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802734/photo-image-wood-mountain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Mexico poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572375/visit-mexico-poster-templateView licenseSide wall and tower with cross, "Church, Acoma Pueblo. [National Historic Landmark, New Mexico]" [Misicn de San Estevan del…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803075/photo-image-art-painting-crossFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15233216/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licenseThree Indians in headdress in foreground watching tourists, "Dance, San Ildefonso Pueblo, New Mexico, 1942." Photographer:…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769709/photo-image-vintage-native-american-danceFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045648/creation-adam-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Sacred Heart Catholic Mission Church, last restored in 1974 after almost three centuries of existence in various forms…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8041612/photo-image-heart-cloud-sunsetFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056452/creation-adam-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCorner view showing mostly left wall, "Church, Acoma Pueblo [National Historic Landmark, New Mexico]." Photographer: Adams…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803077/photo-image-plant-grass-natureFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060839/creation-adam-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license"Formations - detail, formations 'in the Queen's Chambers,' at the entrance. Carlsbad Caverns National Park," New Mexico.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799721/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056454/creation-adam-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAnsel Adams The Tetons and the Snake River (1942) Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming. National Archives and Records…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717945/photo-image-vintage-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15233091/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licenseThe Sacred Heart Catholic Mission Church, last restored in 1974 after almost three centuries of existence in various forms…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8111332/photo-image-heart-cloud-sunsetFree Image from public domain licenseNew York exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21429343/new-york-exhibition-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseDetail of cactus "Saguaros, Saguro National Monument," Arizona. Photographer: Adams, Ansel, 1902-1984. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799351/photo-image-plant-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045650/creation-adam-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license"The Giant Dome, largest stalagmite thus far discovered. It is 16 feet in diameter and estimated to be 60 million years old.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799733/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232694/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licenseView of cactus and surrounding area "Saguaros, Saguaro National Monument," Arizona. Photographer: Adams, Ansel, 1902-1984.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799940/photo-image-plant-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInnovative marketing Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14837454/innovative-marketing-instagram-post-templateView licenseA carved rear doorway to the El Santuario de Chimayo, a humble but incredibly popular shrine in Chimayo, a New Mexico…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8045977/photo-image-wood-churches-treeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232938/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licenseThe San José de Gracia Church in Las Trampas, one of a string of villages along what's called the "High Road," a winding…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8041545/photo-image-shadow-church-crossFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15233100/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licenseFull view of cactus with others surrounding, "Saguaros, Saguaro National Monument," Arizona. Photographer: Adams, Ansel…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799730/photo-image-plant-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBookshop poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21519510/bookshop-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseOne of several small stained-glass windows of the El Santuario de Chimayo, a humble but incredibly popular shrine in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8044075/photo-image-wood-churches-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable photocopy medical design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15205057/editable-photocopy-medical-design-element-setView licenseThe Santo Nino de Atocha Chapel, built in 1857 in Chimayo, a New Mexico village on the "High Road" through the Sangre de…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8060000/photo-image-person-church-crossFree Image from public domain licenseEditable photocopy medical design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15205878/editable-photocopy-medical-design-element-setView license"Close up view of 'Elevator House,' Carlsbad Caverns National Park," New Mexico. Photographer: Adams, Ansel, 1902-1984.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799742/photo-image-plant-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable photocopy medical design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15205067/editable-photocopy-medical-design-element-setView licenseOne of several small stained-glass windows of the El Santuario de Chimayo, a humble but incredibly popular shrine in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8071282/photo-image-wood-churches-crossFree Image from public domain license