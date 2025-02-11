Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagenasa parachutenasapublic domain feettest seriespublic domain parachuteaircrafteightabortEngineers successfully tested the parachutes for NASA's Orion spacecraft at the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona Wednesday, March 8. This was the second test in a series of eight that will certify Orion's parachutes for human spaceflight. 