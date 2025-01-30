Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageindiavintage indiaancient coinsindia vintage oldkinggold coinsancient moneyold coinIndia, Kushan, Vasudeva II, 3rd century - Coin of Kushan King Vasudeva II - 2011.212 - Cleveland Museum of ArtOriginal public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 626 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3427 x 1788 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGold bar and coin set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15117972/gold-bar-and-coin-set-editable-design-elementView licenseGolden Dinarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9720167/golden-dinarFree Image from public domain licenseGolden coins stack element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003970/golden-coins-stack-element-set-editable-designView licenseGolden Dinarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9720153/golden-dinarFree Image from public domain licenseEditable stacked coins design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080572/editable-stacked-coins-design-element-setView licenseCoin of Kushan King Vasudeva Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9714574/coin-kushan-king-vasudevaFree Image from public domain licenseMoney making ideas Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538501/money-making-ideas-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseCoin of Kushan King Vasudeva I (obverse)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9714589/coin-kushan-king-vasudeva-obverseFree Image from public domain licenseGolden coins stack element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003953/golden-coins-stack-element-set-editable-designView licenseCoin of Kushan King Vasudeva I (reverse)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9714626/coin-kushan-king-vasudeva-reverseFree Image from public domain licenseGold bar and coin set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15118668/gold-bar-and-coin-set-editable-design-elementView licenseCoin of Kanishkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183369/coin-kanishkaFree Image from public domain licenseGolden coins stack element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003972/golden-coins-stack-element-set-editable-designView licenseRelief Fragment with Head of Soldier (5th century BC) sculpture in high resolution by anonymous. Original from the Saint…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614809/photo-image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGolden coins stack element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003983/golden-coins-stack-element-set-editable-designView licenseGalba, aureus. Avers : SER GALBA.IMP.CAESAR.AVG TR P. Tête de Galba à droite. Or, 7,35 gr. Rome, 68 ap.JC. Collection BnF :…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718343/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGolden coins stack element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003963/golden-coins-stack-element-set-editable-designView licenseDomitien, aureus. Avers : DOMITIANUS AUGUSTUS. Tête laurée de Domitien à droite. Or, 7,46 gr. Rome, 87-88 ap.JC. Collection…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718427/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTime is money quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729800/time-money-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseDomitien, aureus. Avers : DOMITIANUS AUGUSTUS. Tête laurée de Domitien à droite. Or, 7,51 gr. Rome, 87-88 ap.JC. Collection…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718272/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGolden coins stack element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003984/golden-coins-stack-element-set-editable-designView licenseAureus d'Auguste, Avers : AUGUSTUS DIVI F tête nue d'Auguste à droite. Atelier de Lyon, 11 av-J.C. Or, 7,84 gr. Collection…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718202/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGold bar and coin set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15122672/gold-bar-and-coin-set-editable-design-elementView licenseAureus d'Octave Auguste, Revers : IMP XII taureau chargeant à gauche. Atelier de Lyon, 11 av-J.C. Or, 7,84 gr. Collection…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718023/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGold bar and coin set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15118697/gold-bar-and-coin-set-editable-design-elementView licenseAureus de Claude (Drusus père de Claude). Avers : NERO.CLAVDIVS DRVSVS.GERMANICVS IMP. Tête de Drusus portant une couronne…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718024/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGolden coins stack element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003967/golden-coins-stack-element-set-editable-designView licenseTrajan, aureus. Avers : IMP TRAIANO AVG GER DAC P M TR P COS V P P. Buste lauré, drapé et cuirassé de Trajan à droite. Or…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718375/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGold bar and coin set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15117831/gold-bar-and-coin-set-editable-design-elementView licenseHead of Buddha Indian during Pakistan Kushan period. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614880/photo-image-vintage-art-marbleFree Image from public domain licenseGold bar and coin set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15117694/gold-bar-and-coin-set-editable-design-elementView licenseAureus d'Auguste émis à Rome, 19 av.JC. CAESAR AVGVSTVS. Tête d'Auguste couronnée de chêne à droite. - Or 8,05 g - BNCMER I…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718298/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable stacked coins design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080691/editable-stacked-coins-design-element-setView licenseAureus de Julia Titi, règne de Domitien. RIC (Domitianus) 218 - Cohen 6. - BMC 250. Avers : buste de Julia Titi, JULIA…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718313/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGold bar and coin set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15122673/gold-bar-and-coin-set-editable-design-elementView licenseHead from a Statue of King Amenhotep I (1525–1504 B.C.). Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627087/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGold bar and coin set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15118698/gold-bar-and-coin-set-editable-design-elementView licenseEssai du Teston de François Ier (1494-1547), 1529, or, au poids de 10 écus, 17,36 gr.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718360/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseThe child king fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663566/the-child-king-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseTrajan, aureus. Revers : P M TR P COS VI P P S P Q R - à l'exergue, FORT RED. La Fortune voilée, assise à gauche, les pieds…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718381/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license