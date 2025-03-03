Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageitalyfrescoleopard artwall artleopard frescotarquiniawall frescoartDancers and musicians, tomb of the leopards, Monterozzi necropolis, Tarquinia, Italy. UNESCO World Heritage Site. Fresco a secco. Height (of the wall): 1.70 m.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 665 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2892 x 1603 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGolden jaguar background, vintage animal illustration. 