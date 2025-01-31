Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebaikonur cosmodromenasaspaceship public domaininternational space stationspacecraft dockingspaceship photomissileearth nasaThe Soyuz TMA-13 spacecraft, carrying Expedition 18 Commander Michael Fincke, Flight Engineer Yury V. Lonchakov and American spaceflight participant Richard Garriott, launched Sunday, October 12, 2008, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The three crew members are scheduled to dock with the International Space Station on Oct. 14. Fincke and Lonchakov will spend six months on the station, while Garriott will return to Earth October 24, 2008, with two of the Expedition 17 crew currently aboard the International Space Station.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 734 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2592 x 4235 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAesthetic space rocket background, blue designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8525735/aesthetic-space-rocket-background-blue-designView licenseJSC2006-E-40672 (18 Sept. 2006) --- The Soyuz TMA-9 spacecraft launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan Sept. 18…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718506/photo-image-astronaut-space-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInnovation webinar Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909947/innovation-webinar-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Soyuz MS-02 rocket is launched with Expedition 49 Soyuz commander Sergey Ryzhikov of Roscosmos, Oct. 19, 2016 at the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440494/free-photo-image-kazakhstan-nasa-rocketFree Image from public domain licenseSpace week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868425/space-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe boosters of the Soyuz rocket are seen as the Soyuz TMA-14 spacecraft and boosters are assembled Monday, March 23, 2009…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440675/free-photo-image-nasa-industry-space-scienceFree Image from public domain license3D rocket png sticker, mixed media editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707138/rocket-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView licenseThe Soyuz MS-02 rocket is launched with Expedition 49 Soyuz commander Sergey Ryzhikov of Roscosmos, Oct. 19, 2016. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440514/free-photo-image-kazakhstan-rocket-nasaFree Image from public domain licenseProtect our Earth Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521153/protect-our-earth-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Soyuz rocket is rolled out by train to the launch pad, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418643/free-photo-image-kazakhstan-universe-space-shipFree Image from public domain licenseWorldwide shipping service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868487/worldwide-shipping-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Soyuz TMA-20 spacecraft is seen shortly after arrival to the launch pad Monday, Dec. 13, 2010 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440685/free-photo-image-kazakhstan-nasa-russiaFree Image from public domain licenseInternational moon day Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7625419/imageView licenseThe Soyuz rocket is seen in the monitor of a video camera in Kazakhstan, Tuesday, May 15, 2012. Original from NASA.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/439919/video-camera-filming-rocket-launchFree Image from public domain licenseSpace satellite aesthetic background, spaceship window viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11820381/space-satellite-aesthetic-background-spaceship-window-viewView licenseThe Soyuz TMA-11M rocket is seen as it is rolled out to the launch pad by train at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/439897/free-photo-image-long-exposure-trains-public-domain-russiaFree Image from public domain licenseInternational moon day Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910868/png-american-apollo-projectView licenseThe Soyuz TMA-20M rocket launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on March 19, 2016. Original from NASA .…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440521/free-photo-image-kazakhstan-spaceship-baikonurFree Image from public domain licenseProtect our Earth Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770797/protect-our-earth-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTthe Soyuz launch pad shortly before the Soyuz TMA-12M spacecraft is rolled out by train to the launch pad at the Baikonur…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/439928/free-photo-image-space-train-russia-pathFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic space rocket iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8517314/aesthetic-space-rocket-iphone-wallpaperView licenseThe Soyuz TMA-16 launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Sept. 30, 2009. Original from NASA. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440928/free-photo-image-rocket-space-launchFree Image from public domain licenseFrom outer space poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578032/from-outer-space-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Soyuz TMA-16 launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Sept. 30, 2009. Original from NASA. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440961/free-photo-image-kazakhstan-rocket-launchFree Image from public domain licenseSound of universe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578057/sound-universe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Soyuz TMA-20 rocket launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Thursday, December 16, 2010. Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440683/free-photo-image-roscosmos-baikonur-cosmodromeFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic space rocket background, blue designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8526474/aesthetic-space-rocket-background-blue-designView licenseThe Soyuz TMA-03M rocket launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Dec. 21, 2011. Original from NASA. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440743/free-photo-image-baikonur-cosmodrome-blast-offFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal communication technology background, editable digital remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8567695/global-communication-technology-backgroundeditable-digital-remix-designView licenseThis image of the International Space Station and the docked space shuttle Endeavour, flying at an altitude of approximately…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718174/photo-image-astronaut-space-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHappy earth day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962745/happy-earth-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Soyuz TMA-04M rocket launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/439970/free-photo-image-rocket-spaceship-launchFree Image from public domain licenseSatellite technology blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107209/satellite-technology-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseSoyuz TMA-17 spacecraft is rolled out by train to the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. Original from NASA.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440678/soyuz-tma-17-spacecraftFree Image from public domain licenseSpace satellite aesthetic HD wallpaper, spaceship window viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816337/space-satellite-aesthetic-wallpaper-spaceship-window-viewView licenseThe Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft is seen launching from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Nov. 18, 2016. Original from NASA .…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440501/free-photo-image-roscosmos-kazakhstan-spaceshipFree Image from public domain license3D rocket background, retro orange grid remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7606457/rocket-background-retro-orange-grid-remixView licenseThe sun rises behind the Soyuz launch pad shortly. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440656/free-photo-image-landscape-sunset-baikonurFree Image from public domain licenseSpace science lesson blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107167/space-science-lesson-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseThe Soyuz rocket is rolled out to the launch pad by train at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Original from NASA.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/439975/soyuz-rocketFree Image from public domain license