Lady Godiva by Anne Whitney in the Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas, Texas, USA.
Ancient art exhibition
Portrait bust of Catherine, Princess of Wurtemburg, Dallas Museum of Art, Texas, USA.
National history banner template, editable text
Sculpture from India in the Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas, Texas, USA.
Ancient architecture editable poster template
Prinzessinnen gruppe (Schadow) in the Fogg Art Museum, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. This artwork is in…
Sculptor's studio Facebook story template
Exhibit in the Portland Art Museum - Portland, Oregon, USA.
Sculptor's studio Instagram post template
Pre-Columbian art in the Dallas Museum of Art, Texas, USA.
Sculptor's studio blog banner template
Sculpture in the Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas, Texas, USA.
Egyptian history workshop Instagram post template, editable text
Exhibit in the Houston Museum of Natural Science, Houston, Texas, USA. Photography was permitted in the museum without…
Ancient architecture Instagram post template, editable text
Exhibit in the Portland Art Museum - Portland, Oregon, USA.
Sculpture workshop poster template
George Washington statue in the Boston Public Garden, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Sculptor: Thomas Ball. This artwork is now…
Ancient architecture Instagram story template, editable social media design
Exhibit in the Houston Museum of Natural Science, Houston, Texas, USA. Photography was permitted in the museum without…
Sculptor's studio poster template
Exhibit in the Houston Museum of Natural Science, Houston, Texas, USA. Photography was permitted in the museum without…
Renaissance exhibition poster template
George Washington statue in the Boston Public Garden, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Sculptor: Thomas Ball. This artwork is now…
Ancient architecture blog banner template, editable text
Exhibit in the Houston Museum of Natural Science, Houston, Texas, USA. Photography was permitted in the museum without…
National history poster template, editable text and design
Head of the Disciple Ananda, Freer Gallery of Art, Washington, DC, USA. This artwork is old enough so that it is in the…
Editable classical heritage design element set
America by Hiram Powers in the Fogg Art Museum, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. This artwork is in the…
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
Art of Gandhara in the San Diego Museum of Art, San Diego, California, USA. This artwork is old enough so that it is in the…
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
Stainless steel statue in garden of the Meadows Museum on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.…
Museum poster template, editable text & design
Chinese sculpture in the Arthur M. Sackler Museum, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. This artwork is in the…
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
Austria at the Exposition Universelle (1899) by Alphonse Mucha. Original public domain image from the Dallas Museum of Art.…
Interactive exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
Exhibit in the Portland Art Museum - Portland, Oregon, USA.
