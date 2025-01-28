rawpixel
Portrait bust of Catherine, Princess of Wurtemburg, Dallas Museum of Art, Texas, USA.
Museum poster template, editable text and design
Lady Godiva by Anne Whitney in the Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas, Texas, USA.
Renaissance exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Sculpture from India in the Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas, Texas, USA.
History museums Instagram post template, editable text
Sculpture in the Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas, Texas, USA.
3D editable woman portrait in museum remix
Exhibit in the Portland Art Museum - Portland, Oregon, USA.
Renaissance exhibition book cover template
Prinzessinnen gruppe (Schadow) in the Fogg Art Museum, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. This artwork is in…
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
Exhibit in the Houston Museum of Natural Science, Houston, Texas, USA. Photography was permitted in the museum without…
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
Exhibit in the Houston Museum of Natural Science, Houston, Texas, USA. Photography was permitted in the museum without…
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
Exhibit in the Houston Museum of Natural Science, Houston, Texas, USA. Photography was permitted in the museum without…
Editable classical heritage design element set
Exhibit in the Houston Museum of Natural Science, Houston, Texas, USA. Photography was permitted in the museum without…
Virtual museum poster template
America by Hiram Powers in the Fogg Art Museum, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. This artwork is in the…
Museum Instagram post template
Pre-Columbian art in the Dallas Museum of Art, Texas, USA.
3D editable woman portrait in museum remix
Head of the Disciple Ananda, Freer Gallery of Art, Washington, DC, USA. This artwork is old enough so that it is in the…
Antique museum Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
Exhibit in the Portland Art Museum - Portland, Oregon, USA.
Art exhibition ad sign mockup, editable design
Chinese sculpture in the Arthur M. Sackler Museum, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. This artwork is in the…
Sculptor's studio poster template, editable text and design
Art of Gandhara in the San Diego Museum of Art, San Diego, California, USA. This artwork is old enough so that it is in the…
National history banner template, editable text
Exhibit in the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, University of Oregon - Eugene, Oregon, USA.
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Vilhelm Lundstrom. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bust of Ptolemy of Mauretania, last Roman client king of Mauretania (1 BC–40 AD).
Antique museum poster template
Red-lustrous ware spindle bottle in the Oriental Institute Museum, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA. This work…
Sculptor's studio Facebook story template
Revolver in the Peabody Museum, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. Photography was permitted without…
Sculptor's studio Instagram post template
George Washington statue in the Boston Public Garden, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Sculptor: Thomas Ball. This artwork is now…
