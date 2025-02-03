Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagemoney20 dollar billbank notesvintage dollar bill20 dollarscurrencyamerican money vintageamericanA $20 National Gold Bank Note issued by the First National Gold Bank of San Francisco, California. Engraved signatures of Allison (Register of the Treasury) and Spinner (Treasurer of the United States). Hand signed by bank officers Edwin D. Morgan (Cashier) and Ralph C. 