1933 G$20 Saint Gaudens Gold (fineness 0.9000), 34mm, 33.436g, designed by Augustus Saint-Gaudens JN2015-5989-90
Coin saving finance blue background editable design
1907 G$20 Saint Gaudens (Roman, high relief) edge detail Gold (fineness 0.9000), 34mm, 33.436g, designed by Augustus Saint…
Investor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
1907 G$10 Indian Head (no motto) Gold (fineness 0.9000), 27mm, 16.718g, designed by Augustus Saint-Gaudens JN2015-6758-59
Good money habits Instagram template, cute editable design for kids
1840 G$5 Liberty (or Coronet) Head (no motto) Gold (fineness 0.8990), 21.6mm, 8.359g, designed by Christian Gobrecht JN2015…
Investor finding, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
1834 G$5 Classic Head Gold (fineness 0.8990), 22.5mm, 8.36g, designed by William Kneass JN2015-6740-41
Coin money saving background editable design
1807 G$5 Capped Bust Gold (fineness 0.9160), 25mm, 8.75g, designed by Reich JN2015-6736-37
Coin stack money finance editable design
The 1849 G$20 Liberty Head (Twenty D.) Gold (fineness 0.9000), 34mm, 33.436g, designed by James B. Longacre JN2015-5732-33
Money saving solution, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
1866 G$20 Liberty Head (motto) Gold (fineness 0.9000), 34mm, 33.436g, designed by James B. Longacre JN2015-6762-63
Investor finding, man holding magnifying glass editable, finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
France 1640 4 Louis d’or (Louis XIII), Paris Mint. The 4 Louis d’or, issued only in 1640, contains (on average) 0.869 ounces…
Coin stack money blue background editable design
1822 G$5 Capped Head (large diameter) Gold (fineness 0.9160), 25mm, 8.75g, designed by Reich JN2015-5467-68
Business success, man holding megaphone editable, finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
1795 G$5 Turban Head (or Capped Bust) (small eagle) Gold (fineness 0.9160), 25mm, 8.75g, designed by Robert Scot JN2015-6732…
Coin stack money blue iPhone wallpaper editable design
1795 G$5 Turban Head (or Capped Bust) (heraldic eagle) Gold (fineness 0.9160), 25mm, 8.75g, designed by Robert Scot JN2015…
Coin money investment iPhone wallpaper editable design
One Louis d'Or (1788), depicting Louis XVI of France JN2015-6870-71
Coin financial blue desktop wallpaper editable design
"Double Eagle" Twenty Dollar Gold Piece [reverse] (model 1905-1907, struck 1907) by Augustus Saint Gaudens
Investor finding, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
Reverse of the 1933 Double Eagle. This is a scan from the US Mint Pressroom Image Library [1]. As a U.S. coin, the design is…
Coin stack financial desktop wallpaper editable design
France 1803-04-A 20 Francs
3D stacks of money, element editable illustration
United States Ten-dollar Gold Piece
Business success, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
El Salvador 1892 20 pesos, first year of issue for gold coinage.
Investor finding, woman holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cuba 1915 5 Pesos Cuban gold pesos were engraved by Charles Edward Barber, Chief Engraver of the United States Mint and…
Financial freedom poster template, editable text and design
United States Twenty Dollar Coin by Augustus Saint-Gaudens
Marketing word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
United States Twenty-dollar Gold Piece
