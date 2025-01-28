Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagestatuesculpture headactiumromainartmarblepublic domainvillaFrançais : Prima porta, trouvé lors des fouilles de la villa romaine de Chiragan. Octave porte la courone civique (en chêne) que lui a donné le sénat romain après la victoire d'Actium.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 897 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3190 x 4269 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable aesthetic statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416469/editable-aesthetic-statue-design-element-setView licenseAugustus of Prima Porta (31 BC-14 AD)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778599/augustus-prima-porta-31-bc-14-adFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311596/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenseAugustus of Prima Porta (1860-1880) by Gioacchino Altobellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9887309/augustus-prima-porta-1860-1880-gioacchino-altobelliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435656/editable-animal-statue-design-element-setView licenseAugustus of Prima Porta by James Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14248381/augustus-prima-porta-james-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435251/editable-animal-statue-design-element-setView licenseAugustus of Prima Portahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14250426/augustus-prima-portaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416478/editable-aesthetic-statue-design-element-setView licenseStandbeeld van Augustus Caesar (Augustus van Prima Porta; coll. Vaticaanse Musea) (1880 - 1900) by Adolphe Braun and Ciehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13754588/photo-image-paper-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416475/editable-aesthetic-statue-design-element-setView licenseAugustus van Prima Porta in de Vaticaanse Musea te Vaticaanstad (c. 1875 - c. 1900) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13755448/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435137/editable-animal-statue-design-element-setView licenseGalba, aureus. Revers : SPQR OB CS (Senatus Populus Que Romanus/ Ob/ Cives Servatos Le Sénat et le Peuple romain pour la…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718333/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435247/editable-animal-statue-design-element-setView licenseBust of Dom Luis da Cunha (1737) by Jan Baptist Xaveryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13748848/bust-dom-luis-cunha-1737-jan-baptist-xaveryFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549891/art-culture-magazine-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Emperor Augustus (27 BCE-14 CE (Early Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152103/portrait-emperor-augustus-27-bce-14-early-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView licenseBust of Ottavio Farnese (1524 - 1586) by Giovanni Battista della Portahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14246646/bust-ottavio-farnese-1524-1586-giovanni-battista-della-portaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435222/editable-animal-statue-design-element-setView licensePortrait of a Man (180-192 CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152462/portrait-man-180-192-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15310883/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenseBust of Alexander the Great (2nd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152390/bust-alexander-the-great-2nd-century-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10625817/art-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBust of an Actress as a Bacchante (ca. 1782) by Gaetano Merchihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124061/bust-actress-bacchante-ca-1782-gaetano-merchiFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549892/art-culture-magazine-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA Lady (1475/1485) by Italian 15th Century and Andrea del Verrocchiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9984781/lady-14751485-italian-15th-century-and-andrea-del-verrocchioFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549890/art-culture-magazine-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAugustushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795747/augustusFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622645/art-culture-magazine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLouise Coast Yewell (ca. 1870) by William Henry Rineharthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127215/louise-coast-yewell-ca-1870-william-henry-rinehartFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709537/mens-health-instagram-post-templateView licenseBust of Marcantonio Ruzzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921642/bust-marcantonio-ruzziniFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444206/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseBust of a Bacchante (ca. 1891) by Augustin Jean Moreau Vauthierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129055/bust-bacchante-ca-1891-augustin-jean-moreau-vauthierFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599607/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseMarble portrait bust of Antinous, from Patras, Peloponnese AD 130-138, detail. The portrait is made of Thasian marble.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3339400/free-photo-image-portrait-roman-greek-godFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429023/buddhist-center-facebook-post-templateView licenseGiovanni da Verrazzano (17th century) by Italian 17th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10001869/giovanni-verrazzano-17th-century-italian-17th-centuryFree Image from public domain license