rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cuba 1915 5 Pesos Cuban gold pesos were engraved by Charles Edward Barber, Chief Engraver of the United States Mint and…
Save
Edit Image
cubanmoneycoinvintagegoldpublic domainmintphoto
AI investment platform Instagram ad template, editable social media post design
AI investment platform Instagram ad template, editable social media post design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8673558/investment-platform-instagram-template-editable-social-media-post-designView license
Five Pound Piece: Edward VII (obverse); St. George and the Dragon (reverse) by Benedetto Pistrucci and George Edward de…
Five Pound Piece: Edward VII (obverse); St. George and the Dragon (reverse) by Benedetto Pistrucci and George Edward de…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9690460/photo-image-dragon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
AI investment platform Instagram story template, editable text and funky design
AI investment platform Instagram story template, editable text and funky design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8676287/investment-platform-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-funky-designView license
1840 G$5 Liberty (or Coronet) Head (no motto) Gold (fineness 0.8990), 21.6mm, 8.359g, designed by Christian Gobrecht JN2015…
1840 G$5 Liberty (or Coronet) Head (no motto) Gold (fineness 0.8990), 21.6mm, 8.359g, designed by Christian Gobrecht JN2015…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718499/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
AI investment platform blog banner template, funky editable design
AI investment platform blog banner template, funky editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8676286/investment-platform-blog-banner-template-funky-editable-designView license
1822 G$5 Capped Head (large diameter) Gold (fineness 0.9160), 25mm, 8.75g, designed by Reich JN2015-5467-68
1822 G$5 Capped Head (large diameter) Gold (fineness 0.9160), 25mm, 8.75g, designed by Reich JN2015-5467-68
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718389/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Crypto investment strategy Instagram ad template, editable social media post design
Crypto investment strategy Instagram ad template, editable social media post design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8673521/png-dimensional-coinView license
1834 G$5 Classic Head Gold (fineness 0.8990), 22.5mm, 8.36g, designed by William Kneass JN2015-6740-41
1834 G$5 Classic Head Gold (fineness 0.8990), 22.5mm, 8.36g, designed by William Kneass JN2015-6740-41
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718472/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Crypto investment strategy Instagram story template, editable text and funky design
Crypto investment strategy Instagram story template, editable text and funky design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8680652/png-dimensional-coinView license
1795 G$5 Turban Head (or Capped Bust) (heraldic eagle) Gold (fineness 0.9160), 25mm, 8.75g, designed by Robert Scot JN2015…
1795 G$5 Turban Head (or Capped Bust) (heraldic eagle) Gold (fineness 0.9160), 25mm, 8.75g, designed by Robert Scot JN2015…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718474/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Finance quote Instagram post template
Finance quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729761/finance-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
1795 G$5 Turban Head (or Capped Bust) (small eagle) Gold (fineness 0.9160), 25mm, 8.75g, designed by Robert Scot JN2015-6732…
1795 G$5 Turban Head (or Capped Bust) (small eagle) Gold (fineness 0.9160), 25mm, 8.75g, designed by Robert Scot JN2015-6732…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718445/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Investing quote Instagram post template
Investing quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730158/investing-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
1807 G$5 Capped Bust Gold (fineness 0.9160), 25mm, 8.75g, designed by Reich JN2015-6736-37
1807 G$5 Capped Bust Gold (fineness 0.9160), 25mm, 8.75g, designed by Reich JN2015-6736-37
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718160/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Money secrets Instagram post template
Money secrets Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599867/money-secrets-instagram-post-templateView license
Guinea: George III (obverse); Shield of Arms (reverse) by Richard Yeo
Guinea: George III (obverse); Shield of Arms (reverse) by Richard Yeo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9690220/guinea-george-iii-obverse-shield-arms-reverse-richard-yeoFree Image from public domain license
Crypto investment strategy blog banner template, funky editable design
Crypto investment strategy blog banner template, funky editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8680589/crypto-investment-strategy-blog-banner-template-funky-editable-designView license
El Salvador 1892 20 pesos, first year of issue for gold coinage.
El Salvador 1892 20 pesos, first year of issue for gold coinage.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718454/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Financial freedom poster template, editable text and design
Financial freedom poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763486/financial-freedom-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Five Guineas: George III (obverse); Shield of Arms (reverse) by Richard Yeo
Five Guineas: George III (obverse); Shield of Arms (reverse) by Richard Yeo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9690246/five-guineas-george-iii-obverse-shield-arms-reverse-richard-yeoFree Image from public domain license
Shopping guide Instagram post template, editable text
Shopping guide Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738929/shopping-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sovereign of Thirty Shillings: Edward VI Enthroned (obverse); Shield of Royal Arms on Rose (reverse)
Sovereign of Thirty Shillings: Edward VI Enthroned (obverse); Shield of Royal Arms on Rose (reverse)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9690008/photo-image-rose-crown-faceFree Image from public domain license
Golden coins stack element set, editable design
Golden coins stack element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003970/golden-coins-stack-element-set-editable-designView license
Half Sovereign: Edward VI (obverse); Crowned Royal Arms
Half Sovereign: Edward VI (obverse); Crowned Royal Arms
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9690016/half-sovereign-edward-obverse-crowned-royal-armsFree Image from public domain license
Editable stacked coins design element set
Editable stacked coins design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080572/editable-stacked-coins-design-element-setView license
Philadelphia Centennial Exhibition
Philadelphia Centennial Exhibition
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7963640/philadelphia-centennial-exhibitionFree Image from public domain license
Financial freedom Instagram post template, editable text
Financial freedom Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11987807/financial-freedom-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sovereign of Twenty Shillings: Edward VI (obverse); Crowned Shield of Royal Arms (reverse)
Sovereign of Twenty Shillings: Edward VI (obverse); Crowned Shield of Royal Arms (reverse)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9690029/photo-image-person-art-coinFree Image from public domain license
Golden coins stack element set, editable design
Golden coins stack element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003953/golden-coins-stack-element-set-editable-designView license
Danish West Indian 10 daler gold coin (1904) depicting Christian IX of Denmark. Only year of issue for the denomination (10…
Danish West Indian 10 daler gold coin (1904) depicting Christian IX of Denmark. Only year of issue for the denomination (10…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718168/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Gold bar and coin set, editable design element
Gold bar and coin set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15117972/gold-bar-and-coin-set-editable-design-elementView license
Five Guineas: George II (obverse); Shield of Arms (reverse)
Five Guineas: George II (obverse); Shield of Arms (reverse)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9690240/five-guineas-george-obverse-shield-arms-reverseFree Image from public domain license
Gold bar and coin set, editable design element
Gold bar and coin set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15118668/gold-bar-and-coin-set-editable-design-elementView license
World's Columbian Exposition Commemorative Presentation Medal
World's Columbian Exposition Commemorative Presentation Medal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886104/worlds-columbian-exposition-commemorative-presentation-medalFree Image from public domain license
Golden coins stack element set, editable design
Golden coins stack element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003972/golden-coins-stack-element-set-editable-designView license
United States Twenty-dollar Gold Piece
United States Twenty-dollar Gold Piece
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7871728/united-states-twenty-dollar-gold-pieceFree Image from public domain license
Kids financial literacy Instagram post template, editable text
Kids financial literacy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925499/kids-financial-literacy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
United States Ten-dollar Gold Piece
United States Ten-dollar Gold Piece
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7871541/united-states-ten-dollar-gold-pieceFree Image from public domain license
Golden coins stack element set, editable design
Golden coins stack element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003967/golden-coins-stack-element-set-editable-designView license
Noble: Henry IV Standing in Ship with Shield of Arms (obverse); Ornamental Cross with Lis Terminals (reverse)
Noble: Henry IV Standing in Ship with Shield of Arms (obverse); Ornamental Cross with Lis Terminals (reverse)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9689920/photo-image-face-light-crossFree Image from public domain license