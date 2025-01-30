Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagecubanmoneycoinvintagegoldpublic domainmintphotoCuba 1915 5 Pesos Cuban gold pesos were engraved by Charles Edward Barber, Chief Engraver of the United States Mint and struck at the Philadelphia Mint between 1915 and 1916.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 606 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4954 x 2500 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAI investment platform Instagram ad template, editable social media post designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8673558/investment-platform-instagram-template-editable-social-media-post-designView licenseFive Pound Piece: Edward VII (obverse); St. George and the Dragon (reverse) by Benedetto Pistrucci and George Edward de…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9690460/photo-image-dragon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAI investment platform Instagram story template, editable text and funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8676287/investment-platform-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-funky-designView license1840 G$5 Liberty (or Coronet) Head (no motto) Gold (fineness 0.8990), 21.6mm, 8.359g, designed by Christian Gobrecht JN2015…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718499/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAI investment platform blog banner template, funky editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8676286/investment-platform-blog-banner-template-funky-editable-designView license1822 G$5 Capped Head (large diameter) Gold (fineness 0.9160), 25mm, 8.75g, designed by Reich JN2015-5467-68https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718389/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCrypto investment strategy Instagram ad template, editable social media post designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8673521/png-dimensional-coinView license1834 G$5 Classic Head Gold (fineness 0.8990), 22.5mm, 8.36g, designed by William Kneass JN2015-6740-41https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718472/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCrypto investment strategy Instagram story template, editable text and funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8680652/png-dimensional-coinView license1795 G$5 Turban Head (or Capped Bust) (heraldic eagle) Gold (fineness 0.9160), 25mm, 8.75g, designed by Robert Scot JN2015…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718474/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFinance quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729761/finance-quote-instagram-post-templateView license1795 G$5 Turban Head (or Capped Bust) (small eagle) Gold (fineness 0.9160), 25mm, 8.75g, designed by Robert Scot JN2015-6732…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718445/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInvesting quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730158/investing-quote-instagram-post-templateView license1807 G$5 Capped Bust Gold (fineness 0.9160), 25mm, 8.75g, designed by Reich JN2015-6736-37https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718160/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMoney secrets Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599867/money-secrets-instagram-post-templateView licenseGuinea: George III (obverse); Shield of Arms (reverse) by Richard Yeohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9690220/guinea-george-iii-obverse-shield-arms-reverse-richard-yeoFree Image from public domain licenseCrypto investment strategy blog banner template, funky editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8680589/crypto-investment-strategy-blog-banner-template-funky-editable-designView licenseEl Salvador 1892 20 pesos, first year of issue for gold coinage.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718454/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial freedom poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763486/financial-freedom-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFive Guineas: George III (obverse); Shield of Arms (reverse) by Richard Yeohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9690246/five-guineas-george-iii-obverse-shield-arms-reverse-richard-yeoFree Image from public domain licenseShopping guide Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738929/shopping-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSovereign of Thirty Shillings: Edward VI Enthroned (obverse); Shield of Royal Arms on Rose (reverse)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9690008/photo-image-rose-crown-faceFree Image from public domain licenseGolden coins stack element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003970/golden-coins-stack-element-set-editable-designView licenseHalf Sovereign: Edward VI (obverse); Crowned Royal Armshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9690016/half-sovereign-edward-obverse-crowned-royal-armsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable stacked coins design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080572/editable-stacked-coins-design-element-setView licensePhiladelphia Centennial Exhibitionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7963640/philadelphia-centennial-exhibitionFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial freedom Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11987807/financial-freedom-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSovereign of Twenty Shillings: Edward VI (obverse); Crowned Shield of Royal Arms (reverse)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9690029/photo-image-person-art-coinFree Image from public domain licenseGolden coins stack element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003953/golden-coins-stack-element-set-editable-designView licenseDanish West Indian 10 daler gold coin (1904) depicting Christian IX of Denmark. Only year of issue for the denomination (10…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718168/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGold bar and coin set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15117972/gold-bar-and-coin-set-editable-design-elementView licenseFive Guineas: George II (obverse); Shield of Arms (reverse)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9690240/five-guineas-george-obverse-shield-arms-reverseFree Image from public domain licenseGold bar and coin set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15118668/gold-bar-and-coin-set-editable-design-elementView licenseWorld's Columbian Exposition Commemorative Presentation Medalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886104/worlds-columbian-exposition-commemorative-presentation-medalFree Image from public domain licenseGolden coins stack element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003972/golden-coins-stack-element-set-editable-designView licenseUnited States Twenty-dollar Gold Piecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7871728/united-states-twenty-dollar-gold-pieceFree Image from public domain licenseKids financial literacy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925499/kids-financial-literacy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUnited States Ten-dollar Gold Piecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7871541/united-states-ten-dollar-gold-pieceFree Image from public domain licenseGolden coins stack element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003967/golden-coins-stack-element-set-editable-designView licenseNoble: Henry IV Standing in Ship with Shield of Arms (obverse); Ornamental Cross with Lis Terminals (reverse)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9689920/photo-image-face-light-crossFree Image from public domain license