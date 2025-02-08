rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Ruins of the Rudra Mala at Siddhpur, Gujarat. Planche 4 in Photographs of architecture and scenery in Gujarat and Rajputana…
Save
Edit Image
gujaratindiaindia vintage photograph public domainblack and whiteindia archivalruinsblack and white indiashepherd
World War II poster template, editable vintage photography design
World War II poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21443655/world-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
"Ruins in Richmond" Damage to Franklin paper mill and arsenal in Richmond, Virginia from the American Civil War. Albumen…
"Ruins in Richmond" Damage to Franklin paper mill and arsenal in Richmond, Virginia from the American Civil War. Albumen…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718398/photo-image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
War poster template, editable vintage photography design
War poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21288641/war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Photographie des destructions de la ville de Brest (France) après les combats de la libération. Vue du du pont National dont…
Photographie des destructions de la ville de Brest (France) après les combats de la libération. Vue du du pont National dont…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718120/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license
Tea house logo template, editable business branding design
Tea house logo template, editable business branding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14723170/tea-house-logo-template-editable-business-branding-designView license
Interior of the Colonnade of Hindoo Pillars at the Kootub by Bourne and Shepherd
Interior of the Colonnade of Hindoo Pillars at the Kootub by Bourne and Shepherd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14259192/photo-image-person-public-domain-interiorFree Image from public domain license
Pest control poster template
Pest control poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599675/pest-control-poster-templateView license
San Francisco, California, United States. Smoldering after the 1906 earthquake, called the Friscoquake. Taken from the tower…
San Francisco, California, United States. Smoldering after the 1906 earthquake, called the Friscoquake. Taken from the tower…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718293/photo-image-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Bookshop poster template, editable vintage photography design
Bookshop poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21519510/bookshop-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Train wreck at Montparnasse Station, at Place de Rennes side (now Place du 18 Juin 1940), Paris, France, 1895.
Train wreck at Montparnasse Station, at Place de Rennes side (now Place du 18 Juin 1940), Paris, France, 1895.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717936/photo-image-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Pet adoption Instagram post template, editable design
Pet adoption Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813111/pet-adoption-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
"USS Bunker Hill (CV-17) hit by two Kamikazes in 30 seconds on 11 May 1945 off Kyushu. Dead-372. Wounded-264., 1943 - 1958"…
"USS Bunker Hill (CV-17) hit by two Kamikazes in 30 seconds on 11 May 1945 off Kyushu. Dead-372. Wounded-264., 1943 - 1958"…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718235/photo-image-vintage-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Coffee festival Instagram post template, editable text
Coffee festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893809/coffee-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Photograph shows view of Notre-Dame de Paris rising above Ile de la Cité.
Photograph shows view of Notre-Dame de Paris rising above Ile de la Cité.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717923/photo-image-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Book club Instagram post template, editable design
Book club Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758830/book-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Aftermath of Galveston, Texas hurricane of 1900. House on Avenue N.
Aftermath of Galveston, Texas hurricane of 1900. House on Avenue N.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718522/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license
Perfume shop Instagram post template, editable design with vintage photography from Karl Blossfeldt
Perfume shop Instagram post template, editable design with vintage photography from Karl Blossfeldt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21339011/image-jungle-flowers-plantView license
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 6, Bordeaux, France: View of quartermaster activities in clothing room
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 6, Bordeaux, France: View of quartermaster activities in clothing room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424651/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage photo exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage photo exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332385/vintage-photo-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Great Sphinx of Giza, partially excavated, with two pyramids in background. Albumen print.
The Great Sphinx of Giza, partially excavated, with two pyramids in background. Albumen print.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718061/photo-image-background-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Historical tours Instagram post template, editable text
Historical tours Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953125/historical-tours-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Cashmere Gate by Bourne and Shepherd
The Cashmere Gate by Bourne and Shepherd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14322110/the-cashmere-gate-bourne-and-shepherdFree Image from public domain license
Ancient architecture Instagram post template, editable text
Ancient architecture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948296/ancient-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Her Majesty Queen Victoria, Empress of India by Bourne and Shepherd
Her Majesty Queen Victoria, Empress of India by Bourne and Shepherd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14266111/her-majesty-queen-victoria-empress-india-bourne-and-shepherdFree Image from public domain license
Vintage costume Instagram post template
Vintage costume Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13154643/vintage-costume-instagram-post-templateView license
Ruth Mann occupies the loan desk at the Army Medical Library
Ruth Mann occupies the loan desk at the Army Medical Library
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441734/ruth-mann-occupies-the-loan-desk-the-army-medical-libraryFree Image from public domain license
Animal portraits poster template, editable vintage photography design
Animal portraits poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21688829/animal-portraits-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Welding at K-25 Oak Ridge
Welding at K-25 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736333/welding-k-25-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
City and time poster template, editable vintage photography design
City and time poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21459405/city-and-time-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Portrait of Young Man in Military Costume, India by Bourne and Shepherd
Portrait of Young Man in Military Costume, India by Bourne and Shepherd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14319867/portrait-young-man-military-costume-india-bourne-and-shepherdFree Image from public domain license
Women & fashion poster template, editable vintage photography design
Women & fashion poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21684534/women-fashion-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
San Francisco Earthquake of 1906: Ruins in vicinity of Post and Grant Avenue. Looking northeast.
San Francisco Earthquake of 1906: Ruins in vicinity of Post and Grant Avenue. Looking northeast.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718206/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-postFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum Instagram post template
Antique museum Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9607910/antique-museum-instagram-post-templateView license
U.S. Army soldiers on Bougainville (one of the Solomon Islands) in World War II. Japanese forces tried infiltrating the U.S.…
U.S. Army soldiers on Bougainville (one of the Solomon Islands) in World War II. Japanese forces tried infiltrating the U.S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717960/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license
Mental health editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
Mental health editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088070/mental-health-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Majorie Stuff
Majorie Stuff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361743/majorie-stuffFree Image from public domain license
We're open Instagram post template, editable text
We're open Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893808/were-open-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Welding at Prefab Shop K-25
Welding at Prefab Shop K-25
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736357/welding-prefab-shop-k-25Free Image from public domain license
Photography blog banner template
Photography blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104774/photography-blog-banner-templateView license
Sinking of the Japanese destroyer Yamakaze on 25 June 1942 approximately 110 km southeast of Yokosuku, Japan, photographed…
Sinking of the Japanese destroyer Yamakaze on 25 June 1942 approximately 110 km southeast of Yokosuku, Japan, photographed…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718080/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-worldFree Image from public domain license