Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefrescofresco artchurchartvintagepublic domainpaintingphotoFresco of Saint Antony, dating from 17th century, located within the church of Ayioi Apostoloi Solaki, Athens.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 897 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3464 x 4632 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseFresco of Virgin-of-Mercy on the northern wall of the subsidiary church Saint Anna in Saager. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627679/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687108/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseFrançais : Diocèse de Saint-Malohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718302/francais-diocese-saint-maloFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseProsper Lafaye's The Chapel of the Virgin at the Eglise Saint Gervais Paris (1860) famous painting. Original from The Public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4010930/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView licenseLucas Cranach's The Martyrdom of Saint Barbara (1510) famous painting. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984468/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770176/sunday-service-blog-banner-templateView licenseRaphael's The Triumph of Galatea (1511) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848269/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh clip art design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16186791/van-gogh-clip-art-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseRaphael's Disputation of the Holy Sacrament (ca. 1509–1510) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848204/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045648/creation-adam-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRaphael's The Expulsion of Heliodorus from the Temple (ca. 1511–1512) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848267/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056452/creation-adam-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFor Christ and the church (1893) by United Society of Christian Endeavor. Original public domain image from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627657/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060839/creation-adam-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseProsper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: saint agenouillé près d'un autel (1845-1875) famous painting. Original from The Public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4010980/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056454/creation-adam-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaint-Charles-Borromée Church is a Catholic church located in the Trait-Carré neighborhood, in the Charlesbourg borough, in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718267/photo-image-gold-public-domain-whiteFree Image from public domain licenseLeonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927407/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseMichelangelo Buonarroti's Fresco in the Sistine Chapel (1508-1512) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848181/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574812/sunday-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Bonaventure (1935–1942) drawing by American 20th Century. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544055/image-aesthetic-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLeonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928169/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseSaint Paul preaches before a crowd in Athens. Mezzotint by J. Simon after Raphael.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13992394/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206906/vintage-collection-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseFree School of Athens by Raphael image, public domain fresco CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5914236/photo-image-public-domain-art-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206890/vintage-collection-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseJohn the Baptist collage element vector.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6723944/vector-sticker-vintage-public-domainView licenseCreation of Adam desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045650/creation-adam-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Saint Jerome in the Wilderness (circa 1480) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848237/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView licenseDesign for Stained Glass Window, Saint Peter's Episcopal Church, Albany, NY (ca. 1870) drawing in high resolution by Sir…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3828525/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBelieve in god Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686207/believe-god-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseFresco of Virgin-of-Mercy png on the northern wall of the subsidiary church on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8639513/png-watercolor-artView licenseVintage collection blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206914/vintage-collection-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseJohn the Baptist clip art, vintage illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6726097/image-vintage-public-domain-personView licensePicture frame mockup, vintage gold luxurious editable design, with Madonna and Child painting, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713948/png-antique-art-babyView licenseMichelangelo Buonarroti's The Torment of Saint Anthony (c. 1487–1488) famous painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848279/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license