Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageworld war 2jewishnaziww2warconcentration campdeathjews naziAftermath of the British bombing raid of 3 and 4 April 1945 that destroyed the Boelcke-Kaserne (Boelcke Barracks) located in the south-east of the town of Nordhausen and killed around 1300 inmates. The barracks was a subcamp of the Mittelbau-Dora Nazi concentration camp. Used as an overflow camp for sick and dying inmates from January 1945, numbers rose from a few hundred to over 6000, and the conditions saw up to 100 inmates die every day. The camp was named after Oswald Boelke.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 936 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2341 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseBloody Saturday - This terrified baby was one of the only human beings left alive in Shanghai's South Station after the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718191/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseThanks for serving Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640984/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView license"Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. A small boat rescues a seaman from the 31,800 ton USS West Virginia (BB-48), which is burning in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718515/photo-image-vintage-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorld War II poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21443655/world-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license"USS Bunker Hill (CV-17) hit by two Kamikazes in 30 seconds on 11 May 1945 off Kyushu. Dead-372. Wounded-264., 1943 - 1958"…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718235/photo-image-vintage-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseBattered religious figures stand watch on a hill above a tattered valley. Nagasaki, Japan. September 24, 1945, 6 weeks after…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717984/photo-image-vintage-mountain-historyFree Image from public domain licenseWar poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21288641/war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseNazi railroad yards at Siena are knocked out. On the alternate line from Pisa and Florence south to Rome, the Siena yards…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718559/photo-image-smoke-public-domain-lineFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseAtomic bombing of Nagasaki on August 9, 1945.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717968/atomic-bombing-nagasaki-august-1945Free Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639999/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseAerial bombing of Barcelona, 17 March 1938, by the Italian air force.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718057/photo-image-vintage-smokes-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseA-Bomb. LB (Little Boy) unit on trailer cradle in pit on Tinian island, before being loaded into Enola Gay's bomb bay. [Note…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717972/photo-image-vintage-hand-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640941/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseWar, vintage photography template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21790298/war-vintage-photography-template-designView licensePassover seder Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640712/passover-seder-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe USS Arizona (BB-39) burning after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, 7 December 1941. USS Arizona sunk at en:Pearl…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718114/photo-image-vintage-smoke-fireFree Image from public domain licenseStop war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640328/stop-war-instagram-post-templateView license"Infantrymen of the 255th Infantry Regiment move down a street in Waldenburg to hunt out the Hun after a recent raid by 63rd…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717922/photo-image-art-vintage-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseFilipino casualties on the first day of the Philippine-American War. Original caption is 'Insurgent dead just as they fell…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718478/photo-image-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePositive & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630172/positive-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseWWII Spot at Sight Chart -1 Enemy Uniforms German Parachutist German Soldier Poster London (1941) chromolithograph. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10547237/image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePassover celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571507/passover-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licenseNieuport 28C.1, vintage airplane image. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103391/photo-image-rose-plant-handsFree Image from public domain licensePassover recipes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571625/passover-recipes-instagram-post-templateView licenseNieuport 28C.1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847579/nieuport-28c1Free Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640807/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseSaint Bernardino of Sienahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8252360/saint-bernardino-sienaFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639736/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseSaint Catherine of Sienahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851628/saint-catherine-sienaFree Image from public domain licenseRemembering our soldiers Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639139/remembering-our-soldiers-instagram-post-templateView licenseMedici vase with a scene of the château at Saint-Cloud (one of a pair)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064252/medici-vase-with-scene-the-chateau-saint-cloud-one-pairFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632488/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseCommode à vantauxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12850750/commode-vantauxFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license