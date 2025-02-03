Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Image1 dollarmoneyengravingbank notewashingtonamericanbank billsbanknotesA Series 1890 $1 Treasury Note depicting Edwin Stanton with the signatures of William Starke Rosecrans and James N. Huston. 