Greenland's eastern coast is featured in this true-color Terra MODIS image from August 21, 2003. In the image, snows have yet to cover the coastal lands, and the waters in the fjords show spots of bright turquoise color from sediments deposited there by runoff. In the higher-resolution images, little spots of white in the water seem to be ice originating from the deeper fjords that reach all the way to the icecap covering most of the island. The rugged landscape of the Canary Islands. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Nuuk (or Gadthab) is the capital and largest city of Greenland. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel

The northernmost land in the world is located in Pearyland, Greenland. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. Ellesmere Island, which is part of the Qikiqtaaluk Region of the Canadian territory of Nunavut. On August 22, 2014 the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer aboard NASA's Terra satellite captured a true-color image of Iceland.

Grand Turk Island is an island in the Turks and Caicos Islands in the Caribbean, and contains the territory's capital.

NASA satellite tracks underwater volcanic eruption in Canary Islands. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. Jamestown, located on Jamestown Island in the Virginia Colony. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Delhi, the second largest metropolis in India, with a population of 16 million. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. Thailand floods monitored by a NASA satellite. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. Major Greenland Glacier Is Growing Hurricane Matthew. This is a visible image of Major Hurricane Matthew taken from NASA's Terra satellite on Oct. 7 at 12 p.m.

Image showing the west coast of Greenland, one of Earth's premiere incubators for icebergs. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

The Musandam Peninsula, part of Oman. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. Some parts of the Earth are camera shy. Cloud cover seems to be ever-present around the equator and at high latitudes.

Estuaries near the coast of Guinea–Bissau branch out like a network of roots from a plant. With their long tendrils, the estuaries capture sediment from rivers and distribute it into the Atlantic Ocean. Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. Tropical Cyclone Gafilo

Oil from the Deepwater Horizon spill laps around the mouth of the Mississippi River Delta, May 24, 2010. Original from NASA.