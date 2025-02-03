rawpixel
$50 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1918) depicting Ulysses S. Grant.
Money management poster template, editable text and design
$1 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1918) depicting George Washington.
Value contained poster template, cool editable text and design
$100 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1929) depicting Benjamin Franklin.
Money management Instagram story template, editable text
$5 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1929) depicting Abraham Lincoln.
Money management Instagram post template, editable text
Hawaii overprint notes were issued through the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco during World War II. In the event of a…
Money management blog banner template, editable text
The North Africa series of U.S. Silver Certificates ($1, $5, and $10) were issued to the United States Armed Forces in…
Editable starry glowing money design element set
United States $50 Banknote, U.S. Note or Legal Tender Note, Large type, Series of 1880 (Fr. Ref#164).
Editable starry glowing money design element set
A Series 1891 $2 Treasury Note depicting James B. McPherson with the signatures of James Fount Tillman and Daniel N. Morgan.…
Editable business design element set
A Series 1890 $1,000 Treasury Note depicting George Meade with the signatures of William Starke Rosecrans and James N.…
Business investment poster template, editable text and design
A Series 1890 $1 Treasury Note depicting Edwin Stanton with the signatures of William Starke Rosecrans and James N. Huston.…
Cashback & coupons poster template, editable text and design
A Series of 1880 $1 Legal Tender Note.
Financial robot, editable digital remix design
The North Africa series of U.S. Silver Certificates ($1, $5, and $10) were issued to the United States Armed Forces in…
Cashback & coupons Instagram post template, editable text
United States $5 Banknote, Legal Tender, Series of 1928 (Fr. Ref#1525), depicting Abraham Lincoln. Serial #1 of a printing…
Cashback & coupons blog banner template, editable text
Image of Hamilton U.S. Revenue stamp for beer tax, $2 per Hogshead
Business investment Instagram story template, editable text
A $50 Legal Tender Note from the Series 1862-1863 greenback issue. Engraved signatures of Chittenden (Register of the…
Cashback & coupons Instagram story template, editable text
A Series 1891 $5 Treasury Note depicting George H. Thomas with the signatures of Judson Whitlocke Lyons and Ellis H.…
Financial robot, editable digital remix design
Greenland, 50 Øre (1874), first year of issue for the Greenlandic krone. The uniface note (valued at half a krone) was…
Business investment Instagram post template, editable text
Stacks of US dollar bills
Business investment blog banner template, editable text
Demand Notes, Series 1861, were issued by the United States in $5, $10, and $20 denominations. The term "Greenback"…
Financial trading, editable digital remix design
PNG Stacks of US dollar bills
Cryptocurrency trading, editable digital remix element
