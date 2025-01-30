rawpixel
1907 G$10 Indian Head (no motto) Gold (fineness 0.9000), 27mm, 16.718g, designed by Augustus Saint-Gaudens JN2015-6758-59
1907 G$20 Saint Gaudens (Roman, high relief) edge detail Gold (fineness 0.9000), 34mm, 33.436g, designed by Augustus Saint…
1933 G$20 Saint Gaudens Gold (fineness 0.9000), 34mm, 33.436g, designed by Augustus Saint-Gaudens JN2015-5989-90
1866 G$20 Liberty Head (motto) Gold (fineness 0.9000), 34mm, 33.436g, designed by James B. Longacre JN2015-6762-63
1822 G$5 Capped Head (large diameter) Gold (fineness 0.9160), 25mm, 8.75g, designed by Reich JN2015-5467-68
1834 G$5 Classic Head Gold (fineness 0.8990), 22.5mm, 8.36g, designed by William Kneass JN2015-6740-41
1840 G$5 Liberty (or Coronet) Head (no motto) Gold (fineness 0.8990), 21.6mm, 8.359g, designed by Christian Gobrecht JN2015…
France 1640 4 Louis d’or (Louis XIII), Paris Mint. The 4 Louis d’or, issued only in 1640, contains (on average) 0.869 ounces…
The 1849 G$20 Liberty Head (Twenty D.) Gold (fineness 0.9000), 34mm, 33.436g, designed by James B. Longacre JN2015-5732-33
1795 G$5 Turban Head (or Capped Bust) (heraldic eagle) Gold (fineness 0.9160), 25mm, 8.75g, designed by Robert Scot JN2015…
1795 G$5 Turban Head (or Capped Bust) (small eagle) Gold (fineness 0.9160), 25mm, 8.75g, designed by Robert Scot JN2015-6732…
1807 G$5 Capped Bust Gold (fineness 0.9160), 25mm, 8.75g, designed by Reich JN2015-6736-37
One Louis d'Or (1788), depicting Louis XVI of France JN2015-6870-71
United States Ten-dollar Gold Piece
United States Twenty-dollar Gold Piece
"Double Eagle" Twenty Dollar Gold Piece [reverse] (model 1905-1907, struck 1907) by Augustus Saint Gaudens
Robert Louis Stevenson
Danish West Indian 10 daler gold coin (1904) depicting Christian IX of Denmark. Only year of issue for the denomination (10…
Robert Louis Stevenson
Jules Bastien-Lepage
Admiral David Glasgow Farragut
