Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagedenvercoloradomountain jpgcolorado mountainsbrown filedenver coloradomountain toppanoramicDenver, Colorado, circa 1898. View from the top of the Colorado State Capitol, facing northwest looking down 16th St. The intersection of 16th and Broadway is in the foreground. The domed building on the left side is the Arapahoe County Courthouse, demolished in 1933. The Brown Palace Hotel is visible on the right side. 